Chinese new year mass migration hits high gear

Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
The president can demonstrate he will deal with the energy crisis, but so far the signs are not encouraging
The president has told stakeholders that Eskom is ‘too big to fail’ and solutions must be found with government help
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group
Business Day TV speaks to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
Business Day TV speaks to Prescient Investment Management’s Liang Du
Myriad highly prescriptive laws has reduced the possibility of teams going the distance with a full complement
Japanese brand’s new Fronx compact SUV is also headed our way
Shanghai — Urban workers crowded train stations across China’s largest cities on Tuesday as the country’s mass migration for lunar new year holidays hit high gear, an early sign of economic recovery as officials confirmed a historic plunge due to Covid-19 curbs.
The world’s second-largest economy slowed sharply in the fourth quarter, data showed on Tuesday, dragging 2022 growth down to one its worst performances in nearly half a century after three years of Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns.
With mass travel possible for the first time in nearly three years after the relaxing of some of the world’s tightest Covid-19 curbs, the economy stands to gain from hundreds of thousands of people a day spending more as they return to China’s hinterland.
While many analysts say a return to economic normality will be gradual as the impact of Covid-19 weakens, some see the lunar new year as a welcome early consumption boost.
“Peak infections passed in major cities in January, and with the Spring Festival coming, tourism is back, and the signs of a recovery in consumption are obvious,” said Nie Wen, a Shanghai-based economist at the investment firm Hwabao Trust.
But even as workers move out, health experts fear a broadening and deepening of its Covid-19 outbreak, leaving the elderly in rural villages particularly vulnerable.
Despite Chinese authorities confirming a huge increase in deaths on Saturday — announcing that nearly 60,000 people with Covid-19 had died in hospitals from December 8 to January 12 — World Health Organization (WHO) officials are seeking a more sweeping accounting of death rates.
The WHO earlier welcomed Saturday’s announcement after last week warning that China was heavily underreporting deaths from the virus.
Specifically, the UN agency wants information on so-called excess mortality — the number of all deaths beyond the norm during a crisis, the WHO said in a statement. “This is especially important during periods of surges when the health system is severely constrained,” it said on Monday.
The WHO added that it would continue working with China to provide advice and support, but had not yet fixed another formal meeting with Chinese officials after WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke with Ma Xiaowei, director of China’s National Health Commission, at the weekend.
‘Not worried’
The ministry of transport has estimated the rush will see a total of 2.1-billion passenger trips nationwide from January 7 to February 15 as many Chinese city dwellers make the most of their first chance for lunar new year trips to see extended family in home regions since the pandemic began.
Chinese officials jettisoned Beijing’s zero-Covid policy — an approach previously championed by ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping — in early December, letting the virus run unchecked across its population of 1.4-billion.
State media reported that 390,000 passengers were expected to travel from Shanghai train stations on Tuesday alone for what is known as the Spring Festival holiday.
As travellers moved through stations in Shanghai, China's largest city, some expressed optimism despite the risks.
“I am not worried about the virus. Because we are young, our immunity is OK,” 37-year-old migrant worker Zhou Ning said at the Shanghai Railway Station as he prepared to head back to his hometown in Bazhong in the northeastern province of Sichuan.
“Back in my hometown, there are many people who have tested positive, but I am not worried about it.”
On a train leaving Shanghai, fellow migrant worker Feng Hongwei, aged 21, said he was “so happy, so excited” as he began a trek home to Puyang, Henan. “I haven't seen my parents in two years.”
The holiday season has also sparked a revival in domestic air travel with more than 70,000 flights across China from January 7-13, according to industry data reported by Shanghai Securities News. That is equivalent to more than 80% of the levels seen before the pandemic.
International air links are also recovering. Emirates Airlines on Monday became the latest carrier to announce it would resume services from its Dubai hub to Shanghai this week, and would operate daily flights to Shanghai and Beijing from March.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Chinese new year mass migration hits high gear
After three years of lockdown the lunar new year is seen as a welcome consumption boost
Shanghai — Urban workers crowded train stations across China’s largest cities on Tuesday as the country’s mass migration for lunar new year holidays hit high gear, an early sign of economic recovery as officials confirmed a historic plunge due to Covid-19 curbs.
The world’s second-largest economy slowed sharply in the fourth quarter, data showed on Tuesday, dragging 2022 growth down to one its worst performances in nearly half a century after three years of Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns.
With mass travel possible for the first time in nearly three years after the relaxing of some of the world’s tightest Covid-19 curbs, the economy stands to gain from hundreds of thousands of people a day spending more as they return to China’s hinterland.
While many analysts say a return to economic normality will be gradual as the impact of Covid-19 weakens, some see the lunar new year as a welcome early consumption boost.
“Peak infections passed in major cities in January, and with the Spring Festival coming, tourism is back, and the signs of a recovery in consumption are obvious,” said Nie Wen, a Shanghai-based economist at the investment firm Hwabao Trust.
But even as workers move out, health experts fear a broadening and deepening of its Covid-19 outbreak, leaving the elderly in rural villages particularly vulnerable.
Despite Chinese authorities confirming a huge increase in deaths on Saturday — announcing that nearly 60,000 people with Covid-19 had died in hospitals from December 8 to January 12 — World Health Organization (WHO) officials are seeking a more sweeping accounting of death rates.
The WHO earlier welcomed Saturday’s announcement after last week warning that China was heavily underreporting deaths from the virus.
Specifically, the UN agency wants information on so-called excess mortality — the number of all deaths beyond the norm during a crisis, the WHO said in a statement. “This is especially important during periods of surges when the health system is severely constrained,” it said on Monday.
The WHO added that it would continue working with China to provide advice and support, but had not yet fixed another formal meeting with Chinese officials after WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke with Ma Xiaowei, director of China’s National Health Commission, at the weekend.
‘Not worried’
The ministry of transport has estimated the rush will see a total of 2.1-billion passenger trips nationwide from January 7 to February 15 as many Chinese city dwellers make the most of their first chance for lunar new year trips to see extended family in home regions since the pandemic began.
Chinese officials jettisoned Beijing’s zero-Covid policy — an approach previously championed by ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping — in early December, letting the virus run unchecked across its population of 1.4-billion.
State media reported that 390,000 passengers were expected to travel from Shanghai train stations on Tuesday alone for what is known as the Spring Festival holiday.
As travellers moved through stations in Shanghai, China's largest city, some expressed optimism despite the risks.
“I am not worried about the virus. Because we are young, our immunity is OK,” 37-year-old migrant worker Zhou Ning said at the Shanghai Railway Station as he prepared to head back to his hometown in Bazhong in the northeastern province of Sichuan.
“Back in my hometown, there are many people who have tested positive, but I am not worried about it.”
On a train leaving Shanghai, fellow migrant worker Feng Hongwei, aged 21, said he was “so happy, so excited” as he began a trek home to Puyang, Henan. “I haven't seen my parents in two years.”
The holiday season has also sparked a revival in domestic air travel with more than 70,000 flights across China from January 7-13, according to industry data reported by Shanghai Securities News. That is equivalent to more than 80% of the levels seen before the pandemic.
International air links are also recovering. Emirates Airlines on Monday became the latest carrier to announce it would resume services from its Dubai hub to Shanghai this week, and would operate daily flights to Shanghai and Beijing from March.
Reuters
China braces for surging Covid-19 as scores pack railway stations and airports
Boeing 737 MAX returns to China skies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
China’s population falls for first time in 60 years
China’s Covid deaths data underestimates true toll, experts say
Avoid putting older relatives at risk for Covid-19, China urges citizens
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.