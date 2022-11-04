×

World / Asia

North Korea fires artillery rounds into sea

South Korea says it is a violation of a 2018 inter-Korean agreement

04 November 2022 - 11:03 Josh Smith
Birds fly over a North Korean guard post in this picture taken near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, November 4 2022. Picture: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI
Seoul — North Korea fired around 80 artillery rounds into a maritime border zone overnight, South Korea said on Friday, as defence ministers from Seoul and Washington vowed to demonstrate determination in the face of a missile tests by the North.

North Korea fired multiple missiles into the sea on Thursday, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), prompting the US and South Korea to extend air drills that have angered Pyongyang.

Beginning shortly before midnight on Thursday, South Korea’s military said it had detected more than 80 artillery rounds fired into the sea by North Korea, in what it says is a violation of a 2018 inter-Korean agreement.

The South issued a warning communication to the North over the firing, the South Korean ministry of defence said in a statement.

Meeting in Washington, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup pledged to seek new measures to demonstrate the alliance's “determination and capabilities” following repeated North Korean provocations, according to a joint statement between the two countries.

Tensions have been rising as North Korea has conducted a record number of missile launches this year, including at least 23 on Wednesday alone and the ICBM launch on Thursday.

A senior US administration official said on Thursday that though the US had said since May that North Korea was preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017, it was not clear when it might conduct such a test.

The US believes China and Russia have leverage to persuade North Korea not to resume nuclear bomb testing, the official told Reuters.

Diplomats said Washington had asked the UN Security Council to convene publicly on North Korea on Friday, a request backed by other council members Britain, France, Albania, Ireland and Norway.

In recent years the 15-member council has been split on how to deal with North Korea and in May, China and Russia vetoed a US-led push to impose more UN sanctions in response to North Korean missile launches.

Pyongyang, meanwhile, has condemned allied military drills.

On Thursday, Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, said Washington and Seoul had made a very dangerous decision by extending the exercises, and were “shoving” the situation out of control.

“The US and South Korea will find that they have made a terrible mistake that cannot be reversed,” said Pak. 

Reuters

North Korea fires missiles amid fears of nuclear test

Launch comes as South Korea’s military wraps up nearly two weeks of major drills
World
1 week ago

North Korea violating tension-reducing deal, says South

Recent shows of force along the fortified border between the Koreas have cast doubts on the future of the Comprehensive Military Agreement
World
1 week ago

North Korea tests nuclear-capable missiles

In a clear warning to the country’s “enemies”, leader Kim Jong Un said North Korea would continue to expand its nuclear armed forces
World
3 weeks ago
