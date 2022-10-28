×

North Korea fires missiles amid fears of nuclear test

Launch comes as South Korea’s military wraps up nearly two weeks of major drills

28 October 2022 - 10:36 Soo-hyang Choi
People watch a television broadcast showing a file image of a North Korean missile launch at the Seoul Railway Station on October 28 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) toward the East Sea on Friday, the South Korean military said, as Seoul's major military exercise drew to a close. Picture: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Seoul — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) off its east coast on Friday, South Korea’s military said, while wrapping up nearly two weeks of major drills aimed at deterring its neighbour.

The launch, at a time of growing fears that North Korea is readying for its first nuclear test since 2017, was the latest in a record year of tests, whether of short-range missiles, intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), or others.

The SRBMs were fired from the Tongcheon area of Gangwon province, on North Korea’s east coast, the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, four days after the neighbours exchanged warning shots off the west coast amid rising tension.

“Our military is maintaining full readiness posture,” the JCS said in a statement, adding that it had stepped up monitoring and security while co-ordinating closely with the US.

South Korean troops were set on Friday to finish the 12-day Hoguk 22 field exercises, which have included some drills with US troops, while South Korean and US aircraft are due to begin major drills on Monday.

North Korea has said its recent missile launches were in protest against the joint exercises, which it says are provocative and a rehearsal for an invasion.

South Korea and the US say the exercises are defensive and needed to counter the North's threats.

The US and its allies believe the North could be about to resume nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has said the North has completed all the technical preparations needed for an underground blast at its Punggye-ri test site, which has been officially shuttered since 2018.

North Korea held six nuclear tests there from 2006 to 2017.

A seventh North Korean nuclear test would be further “confirmation of a programme which is moving full steam ahead in a way that is incredibly concerning,” the head of the UN nuclear watchdog said on Thursday.

South Korea has warned that a resumption of the North’s nuclear testing would have to be met with an “unparalleled” response from the allies, but neither it nor the US has given details.

Reuters

North Korea tests nuclear-capable missiles

In a clear warning to the country’s “enemies”, leader Kim Jong Un said North Korea would continue to expand its nuclear armed forces
2 weeks ago

What are tactical nuclear weapons and who is crazy enough to use them?

President Biden has warned of ‘Armageddon’ should any one world power use nuclear devices
2 weeks ago

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles after allied military drills

Officials in Seoul say it could signal nuclear testing by the north is close
2 weeks ago
