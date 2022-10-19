74 children dead from acute kidney injury in Indonesia

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5%, driven by a 1.2% drop in Chinese blue chips and a 1.4% fall in the Hang Seng
Jakarta — More than 70 children in Indonesia have died from acute kidney injury (AKI) since January this year, a health ministry official said on Wednesday, as a team of experts investigates the spike in cases.
The development comes as health officials in Gambia said nearly 70 children had died from AKI after taking a locally sold paracetamol syrup used to treat fever.
Excessive levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol were found in four cough-syrup products made by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals that were sold in Gambia.
Officials at Indonesia’s food and drug agency said the product was not available in the Southeast Asian nation, but have since banned the use of the ingredients in all medicinal syrups for children.
Health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said the ministry had identified 189 cases of AKI among Indonesian children, most aged under five years old, with 74 fatalities recorded since January.
“No cause [has been identified] yet, we’re still looking for it,” Siti told Reuters.
Health authorities said last week that an expert team had been formed to investigate the spike in cases of AKI among children and would comprise representatives from the health ministry, the Indonesian paediatric association and the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The health ministry has said it is talking to experts from the WHO that are investigating the cases in Gambia.
In a health ministry letter dated October 18, which was seen by Reuters, the ministry requested that hospitals collect all medicines that families had given their children, so toxicology tests could be conducted.
In the same letter, the ministry said chemists should temporarily halt the sale of syrup-based medicine until further notice.
The health ministry is expected to provide further details later on Wednesday.
74 children dead from acute kidney injury in Indonesia
No cause of the illness has yet been identified by the Southeast Asian country’s health ministry
Production stopped at Indian factory linked to Gambia cough-syrup deaths
Indonesia probes coughs syrups linked to deaths of children
WHO: Cough syrup from India may be responsible for 66 Gambia child deaths
Production stopped at Indian factory linked to Gambia cough-syrup deaths
Indonesia probes coughs syrups linked to deaths of children
WHO: Cough syrup from India may be responsible for 66 Gambia child deaths
