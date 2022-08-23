Don’t forget us, plead stranded Rohingya refugees

Meanwhile, Europe is braced for a renewed disruption of energy supplies from Russia
The global inflation shock of 2022 requires the same investor grit as tumultuous second half of 2001
Minister tells MPs the creation of a permit system is likely to lead to a reduction in theft
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
Covid-19 lockdowns and fall in new business disrupt sales at China's largest insurer by market value
Markets expected SA’s unemployment rate to rise to above 35% after dismal performances by the mining and manufacturing sectors
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Unemployed youngsters first sold whiskey and cigarettes and now have close to 4,000 titles on offer
Ronaldo still in the game as long as he delivers, says Dutch coach after dropping him for start against Liverpool
Trend is being driven by consumers opting to wait for their preferred new vehicles that are bering delayed by the shortage of semiconductors worldwide
An appeal to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh is “well short of needs”, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday, as refugees called on donors not to forget the crisis ahead of the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar.
More than a million Rohingya are living in squalid camps in southern Bangladesh comprising the world’s largest refugee settlement, with little prospect of returning to Myanmar, where they are mostly denied citizenship and other rights.
“For the almost 1-million stateless Rohingya refugees, conditions in Bangladesh are extremely overcrowded, and they remain fully reliant on humanitarian assistance for their survival, the UNHCR said.
“The most commonly unmet needs include proper nutrition, shelter materials, sanitation facilities and livelihood opportunities,” according to a UNHCR statement.
It said its 2022 response plan sought more than $881m for more than 1.4-million people, including Rohingya refugees and more than half a million most affected host communities. So far, it is funded at only 49%, with $426.2m received.
“The support from the international community has been and is crucial in delivering life-saving protection and assistance services for Rohingya refugees, but funding is well short of needs.”
Refugees said it is crucial the world does not forget the plight of the Rohingya, who are unable to return to Myanmar but have not much of a future in Bangladesh, with no access to work.
“The global community should not forget our plight. They should help us as much as they can,” Mohammed Taher, a Rohingya refugee in Bangladesh, told Reuters. “We are not allowed to work here. We must depend on aid agencies for food,” he added.
The Rohingya say they want guarantees of their safety and to be recognised as citizens before returning to Myanmar. The UN says conditions are not yet right for return.
The vast majority fled to neighbouring Bangladesh during a military crackdown in 2017 that the UN has said was carried out with genocidal intent. Myanmar denies genocide, saying it was waging a legitimate campaign against insurgents who attacked police posts. Myanmar is facing charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice in The Hague over the violence.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Don’t forget us, plead stranded Rohingya refugees
About 1-million who fled Myanmar are now living in squalid conditions unable to work
An appeal to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh is “well short of needs”, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday, as refugees called on donors not to forget the crisis ahead of the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar.
More than a million Rohingya are living in squalid camps in southern Bangladesh comprising the world’s largest refugee settlement, with little prospect of returning to Myanmar, where they are mostly denied citizenship and other rights.
“For the almost 1-million stateless Rohingya refugees, conditions in Bangladesh are extremely overcrowded, and they remain fully reliant on humanitarian assistance for their survival, the UNHCR said.
“The most commonly unmet needs include proper nutrition, shelter materials, sanitation facilities and livelihood opportunities,” according to a UNHCR statement.
It said its 2022 response plan sought more than $881m for more than 1.4-million people, including Rohingya refugees and more than half a million most affected host communities. So far, it is funded at only 49%, with $426.2m received.
“The support from the international community has been and is crucial in delivering life-saving protection and assistance services for Rohingya refugees, but funding is well short of needs.”
Refugees said it is crucial the world does not forget the plight of the Rohingya, who are unable to return to Myanmar but have not much of a future in Bangladesh, with no access to work.
“The global community should not forget our plight. They should help us as much as they can,” Mohammed Taher, a Rohingya refugee in Bangladesh, told Reuters. “We are not allowed to work here. We must depend on aid agencies for food,” he added.
The Rohingya say they want guarantees of their safety and to be recognised as citizens before returning to Myanmar. The UN says conditions are not yet right for return.
The vast majority fled to neighbouring Bangladesh during a military crackdown in 2017 that the UN has said was carried out with genocidal intent. Myanmar denies genocide, saying it was waging a legitimate campaign against insurgents who attacked police posts. Myanmar is facing charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice in The Hague over the violence.
Reuters
India backtracks on promise to Rohingya refugees
The week in pictures
Rohingya lawsuit against Facebook — a test for social media firms and courts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.