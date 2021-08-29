US enters the final phase of Kabul evacuations

US forces were in the final phase of pulling out of Kabul on Sunday, ending two decades of costly involvement in Afghanistan, as the country’s new Taliban rulers prepared to take control of the airport.

An explosion was heard near the airport, witnesses said, and television footage showed black smoke rising into the sky but there was no immediate word of casualties.

Two witnesses said the blast appeared to have been caused by a rocket that hit a house in an area to the northern side of the airport but there was no immediate confirmation.

Just over 1,000 civilians remained at the airport on Sunday to be flown out before the troops finally leave, a Western security official told Reuters. “We want to ensure that every foreign civilian and those who are at risk are evacuated today. Forces will start flying out once this process is over,” said the official, who is stationed at the airport.

US President Joe Biden has said he will stick by his deadline to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by Tuesday. A US official told Reuters on Saturday that fewer than 4,000 troops remained at the airport.

US and allied forces have mounted a huge two-week effort to ferry foreign nationals and tens of thousands of vulnerable Afghans out of the country.

The airlift — one of the biggest such evacuation operations ever — marked the end of a 20-year Western mission in Afghanistan that began when US-led forces ousted a Taliban government that had provided safe haven for the perpetrators of the September 11 2001 attacks on the US.

The final chapter came quickly after the US and the Taliban made a deal to end the foreign involvement. The Western-backed government and Afghan army melted away as Taliban fighters swept across the country and took control of Kabul on August 15.

The US and allies have taken about 114,400 people out of Afghanistan in the past two weeks, but tens of thousands who want to go will be left behind.

“We tried every option because our lives are in danger. They [the Americans or foreigners] must show us a way to be saved. We should leave Afghanistan or they should provide a safe place for us,” said one woman outside the airport.

A Taliban official told Reuters that the Islamist group had engineers and technicians ready to take charge of the airport. “We are waiting for the final nod from the Americans to secure full control over Kabul airport as both sides aim for a swift handover,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Britain’s last military flight left Kabul on Saturday night after a chaotic two weeks at the airport, which was plunged into a bloodbath on Thursday when an Islamic State suicide bomb attack outside the airport gates killed at least 90 Afghans and 13 American troops.

Biden headed on Sunday to Dover Air Force Base to honour members of the US military killed in the attack as their remains were returned to the US.