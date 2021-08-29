Companies / Retail & Consumer

Sainsbury said to be near deal to sell banking unit to Centerbridge

British supermarket chain is in advanced talks with the private equity firm over the sale, source says

29 August 2021 - 17:28 Harry Wilson
Picture: J SAINSBURY PLC
J Sainsbury could reach a deal to offload its banking services arm to Centerbridge Partners within weeks, according to an unidentified source cited by Sky News.

The British supermarket chain is in advanced talks with the New York-based private equity firm over the sale of Sainsbury’s Bank. Sainsbury invited potential suitors to submit bids in December, retaining UBS Group to run the formal sales process, Bloomberg previously reported.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury declined to comment on the report. 

Sainsbury’s Bank was originally established in 1997 as a joint venture between the retailer and Bank of Scotland, now a subsidiary of Lloyds Banking Group. Sainsbury bought out Lloyds’s 50% share in 2014 to take full control of the bank.

According to an unnamed analyst cited by Sky, the business could be worth about £200m. Sainsbury is one of the UK’s biggest supermarket groups, competing head on with the likes of Tesco, which has faced questions about its own foray into financial services.

In July, Tesco said it would close all its customers’ current accounts. This followed a decision by the grocer two years earlier to sell its entire mortgage lending book.

Sainsbury itself is the subject of speculation about a potential takeover. Shares in the company rose 15% on Monday after a report in The Times newspaper that private equity firm Apollo Global Management is considering a bid of more than £7bn for the supermarket chain. 

Peer Wm Morrison Supermarkets is the subject of a multibillion-pound takeover battle that has pitted private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice against Fortress Group for control of the grocer. The company’s board backed an increased offer from CD&R that valued it at $9.5bn.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Massmart mulls closing some Game stores amid R1bn loss

Investors have called for Slape to shut down loss-making Game and focus on the much better performing Makro and Builders businesses
Companies
2 days ago

Shoprite gives up on Madagascar and Uganda as it tightens focus on SA

The group has been rethinking its African presence and is already leaving Nigeria and Kenya
Companies
6 days ago

Woolworths commits to mending its clothing

Company declares a final dividend of 66c as annual profit doubles, albeit off a low base
Companies
3 days ago

Dis-Chem founder sells shares and names new CEO

Rui Morais will take over from outgoing CEO Ivan Saltzman, who plans to sell 7.5% of his shares in the retail pharmacy
Companies
5 days ago

Edgars’ small creditors make last-ditch effort to improve their payout

Ten former Edgars suppliers go to court for details of retailer’s  implosion
Companies
6 days ago
