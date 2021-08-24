GRACELIN BASKARAN: Afghan retreat hands green energy crown to Beijing on a lithium platter
Already well endowed with key minerals, China is cosying up to the Taliban as the US leaves
24 August 2021 - 15:01
The fallout from the US withdrawal from Afghanistan is a chilling reminder of the US withdrawal from Vietnam in 1975 and of its withdrawal from Iraq, which led to an Islamic State-led massacre of ethnic minorities. There are many implications — for Afghanis, regional stability and global energy security.
I vividly remember the day the US declared war on Afghanistan and the many difficult days that ensued. Children were used as suicide bombers, many military lives were lost and civilian casualties were all too common. More than $1-trillion was spent. We often wondered what it was all for...
