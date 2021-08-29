Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Pax Americana’s hubris in Afghanistan B L Premium

I was living in New York in September 2001 when two planes flown by terrorists rammed into the World Trade Center. Many irate Americans demanded immediate revenge, calling for someone to be given a bloody nose for killing 3,000 American citizens.

The UN turned a blind eye as the warmongering, sanctimonious George W Bush administration launched a war in Afghanistan: a decision the world body would soon rue when Uncle Sam abused the UN by launching an illegitimate invasion of Iraq 17 months later in search of nonexistent “weapons of mass destruction”...