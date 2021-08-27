World / Asia

WHO hopes for air bridge into northern Afghanistan in days

Trauma kits, emergency supplies for hospitals and medicines for treating chronic malnutrition in children are among priority items for Afghanistan

27 August 2021 - 13:47 Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge
A still image taken from video shows crowds of people near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 23 2021. Picture: ASVAKA NEWS via REUTERS
A still image taken from video shows crowds of people near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 23 2021. Picture: ASVAKA NEWS via REUTERS

Geneva — Medical supplies will run out within days in Afghanistan, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, adding that it hopes to establish an air bridge into the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif by then with the help of Pakistani authorities.

Trauma kits and emergency supplies for hospitals, as well as medicines for treating chronic malnutrition in children are among priority items for Afghanistan, where 18-million people depend on aid, the WHO's regional emergency director said.

“What remains certain is that humanitarian needs are enormous and growing,” Rick Brennan told a UN briefing.

At least one Islamic State suicide bomber killed 85 people, including 13 US soldiers, outside the gates of Kabul airport in twin blasts on Thursday evening.

More than 200 people wounded in the bombings have been taken to hospitals in the Afghan capital, including a facility run by the Italian NGO EMERGENCY whose trauma supplies are dwindling, said Brennan, speaking from Cairo.

“Right now because of security concerns and several other operational considerations, Kabul airport is not going to be an option for the next week at least,” he said.

“One of the problems we have in Afghanistan right now is there is no civil aviation authority functioning, but we are working with Pakistan particularly in the context of Mazar-i-Sharif airport. Because they can work with contacts on the ground so that all the necessary steps to land an aircraft, to land a cargo aircraft, can be put in place,” Brennan said.

US military forces, who have guarded Kabul airport, are due to withdraw on August 31, leaving a vacuum.

Turkey has not made a final decision on a Taliban request for support to run Kabul airport after foreign forces withdraw over security concerns and uncertainty in Afghanistan, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding talks were still under way.

Insurance rates for flying into Afghanistan had “skyrocketed at prices we have never seen before” in the 12 hours since the blasts, Brennan said.

“So we are trying to jump through that hoop at the moment and once we have addressed that we will hopefully be airborne in the next 48 to 72 hours.”

Some 97% of the health facilities across Afghanistan monitored by WHO are functioning, he said.

“The more sobering news is these health facilities are rapidly running out of medical supplies and WHO is not currently able to meet these needs.”

Some healthcare workers, some of them women trained in recent years as midwives, nurses and doctors, have fled, adding to the “enormous brain drain” from the country, Brennan added.

Reuters

This is how US must try to recover from disastrous exit from Afghanistan

It must start with telling the truth. So far, President Joe Biden has refused to recognise this US misadventure as a failure
Opinion
1 day ago

Behind Biden’s foreign policy folly

Foreign policy is supposed to be US President Joe Biden’s strength. But the rushed and chaotic departure of US troops from Afghanistan represents a ...
Features
1 day ago

The sooner we finish, the better, Joe Biden says in final days of US in Afghanistan

Western countries are rushing to do evacuations before the deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops on August 31
World
2 days ago

Afghan women face uncertain future on property rights

Campaigners fear the fragile progress on property titles will be set back, despite the Taliban’s assurances to the contrary
World
2 days ago

Children and US soldiers killed in Kabul blasts

Explosions and gunfire around airport as 5,200 US troops prepare to fly out
World
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Children and US soldiers killed in Kabul blasts
World
2.
Pentagon says US and civilian casualties in two ...
World / Asia
3.
Zimbabwe prioritises support for its battered ...
World / Africa
4.
Afghans risk suicide bomb threats at Kabul ...
World / Asia
5.
French beekeeper gets inventive to save bees
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.