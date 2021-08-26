Ivermectin: a killer vaccine for the wilfully ignorant

"You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all stop it."

So said the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) this week in a belated attempt to dissuade Americans from swallowing veterinary Ivermectin in the hope that it will protect them against Covid.

The pandemic has been an accelerator of many things including hardship, relationships, hunger, vaccine development, co-operation, hope, despair, funeral pyres, scientific inquiry, sacrifice, unemployment, bottled oxygen shortages, quackery, worldwide adoption of the words "social distancing" and "Pee-Pee-Eee", conspiracy theories, libertarianism, fake news, real news, the decay of the airline industry, the implosion of the travel industry, online grocery shopping, TikTok videos, drinking, exhaustion, paranoia and rocketing demand for antipsychotic medication.

Also insanity, such as that vaccines contain a microchip. Or that 5G cellphone towers spread Covid. Or that the pandemic, whose death toll by the time it is done — if indeed it is ever done — will probably exceed that of the 1918 flu epidemic, is a hoax.

While there are Ivermectin preparations authorised for human use — but whose efficacy against Covid remains scientifically unproven —? using concentrated Ivermectin meant for four-legged mammals must, surely, fit the definition of insanity?

Of course, the FDA’s warning is likely to only cue further howls from the scientific authorities with degrees from WhatsApp Medical School, about the "New World Order" trying to hide a cheap cure for Covid, just so that Big Pharma can make billions from experimental vaccines.

There used to be a killer vaccine for wilful ignorance. It was called natural selection.

Trouble is, the science that all these lunatics say is being used against "us" by evil billionaires and murky devils such as the FDA, is exactly the same science that gave us the edge on nature which, essentially, wanted all humans dead before they reached 50.