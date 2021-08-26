Sport / Soccer

Caf urges UK to allow African footballers to bypass Covid rules

26 August 2021 - 15:53 Mark Gleeson
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has appealed to the British government to grant exemptions to African footballers who are hoping to return to their home countries next week to compete in World Cup qualifiers.

The call follows the collective decision by Premier League clubs to refuse to release players headed to countries on the UK’s Covid-19 “red list” because of the quarantine measures they would face on their return from international duty.

“Caf, on behalf of all African member associations, African players and fans, has urged the British government to urgently provide the required exemptions to enable African players to compete for their countries in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers,” said a statement.

“Caf notes that similar exemptions were granted by the British government to enable the attendance of delegations and officials, among others, at the finals of the European Championship held less than two months ago.

“It is further noted that the circumstances in the African countries on the red list in many cases are in fact less severe than other countries not currently on this list or for which exemptions were previously provided.”

There are 25 African countries on the red list, which was expected to be updated on Thursday.

Caf said all next month’s World Cup qualifiers in Africa, which will be played from September 1 to September 7, would be under strict health conditions.

“The upcoming matches will be delivered under the strict protocols developed by Fifa and applied across the world, as was the case in previous windows and continental tournaments successfully delivered without any incidents.

“These protocols have now proven beyond a doubt that they mitigate the risks involved, reflecting the success of commensurate protocols applied domestically in England and other parts of the world.

“In light of the above, Caf has appealed as a matter of urgency, to the Football Association and the British government that the same treatment previously applied to Europe now be extended to Africa under the principles of solidarity and equal treatment,” the statement added.

It followed a similar appeal for solidarity on Wednesday from Fifa president Gianni Infantino, whose organisation had previously allowed clubs to refuse call-ups to players who face quarantine on return for international assignments but cancelled that temporary ruling in June.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA Rugby boss ordered to pay Stellenbosch ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
LALI STANDER: SA golf loses two of its most ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Mark Boucher’s taunt weighs on Sri Lanka tour
Sport / Cricket
4.
Confident Boks relish the prospect of old foes, ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Chiefs shine in first half and hang on to trump ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Stuart Baxter faces biggest challenge as Chiefs kick off season

Sport / Soccer

Zwane and Sheppard will be on Chiefs’ bench, says Baxter

Sport / Soccer

Mosimane keen to sign Tau if Brighton puts him on the market

Sport / Soccer

Stuart Baxter talks up his new-look Chiefs

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.