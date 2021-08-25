National Pandemic-hit liquor sector to discuss idea of vaccine passport SA Liquor Brand Owners Association says it will discuss the proposal on Wednesday BL PREMIUM

No wine for the unvaccinated. That might become a reality in coming months, and the industry, hit by four outright sales bans since March 2020, has not rejected it out of hand.

The idea has been floated by Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba, who has won national acclaim for the province’s relatively successful vaccination programme and was seen as a strong candidate to replace Zweli Mkhize in the national portfolio when President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled his cabinet in July...