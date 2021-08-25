Mandatory vaccines an opportunity
One of the most contentious issues worldwide is whether people should be forced get a Covid-19 vaccine shot. While the issue has been largely skirted the world over, including here in SA, the recent approval of Pfizer’s vaccine by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may give employers the confidence to mandate inoculations. Lobby groups around the world have rallied against having to be told whether they should be vaccinated.
For the most part, companies that would prefer to have a vaccinated workforce have not been overt about it. Given that many “anti-vaxers” have not trusted these drugs as they didn’t have full FDA approval, this week’s news is likely a game-changer. Such approval reduces the liability on companies that can simply defer to the FDA as having greenlit the drugs...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now