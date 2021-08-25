Companies Mandatory vaccines an opportunity BL PREMIUM

One of the most contentious issues worldwide is whether people should be forced get a Covid-19 vaccine shot. While the issue has been largely skirted the world over, including here in SA, the recent approval of Pfizer’s vaccine by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may give employers the confidence to mandate inoculations. Lobby groups around the world have rallied against having to be told whether they should be vaccinated.

For the most part, companies that would prefer to have a vaccinated workforce have not been overt about it. Given that many “anti-vaxers” have not trusted these drugs as they didn’t have full FDA approval, this week’s news is likely a game-changer. Such approval reduces the liability on companies that can simply defer to the FDA as having greenlit the drugs...