World / Asia

Indonesia imposes Eid al-Fitr travel ban as Covid-19 surges

Millions normally travel at the end of the Islamic fasting month — and some they will find a way despite curfews

06 May 2021 - 12:49 Heru Asprihanto
Police guard a checkpoint on the first day of a national travel ban as Indonesia halts all travel ahead of the Eid al-Fitr celebrations near Jakarta, Indonesia, May 6 2021. Picture: REUTERSWILLY KURNIAWAN
Police guard a checkpoint on the first day of a national travel ban as Indonesia halts all travel ahead of the Eid al-Fitr celebrations near Jakarta, Indonesia, May 6 2021. Picture: REUTERSWILLY KURNIAWAN

Jakarta — Indonesia began imposing a previously announced ban on domestic travel on Thursday as it seeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus during the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, when millions normally travel to mark the end of the Islamic fasting month.

Police officers were deployed across the capital city of Jakarta on Thursday to check documents and prevent travellers without special permission from leaving the city. They were enforcing a ban on travel by air, land, sea, and rail announced in April which is due to be in place between May 6 and 17.

Millions of people in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation traditionally mudik or return home to visit their families for the celebrations.

But senior health officials have expressed concern about the emergence of new and more virulent coronavirus variants across Indonesia, including two cases this week of the B.1.617 variant, first identified in India late last year and which is ravaging that country.

Indonesia has seen the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Southeast Asia.

Despite the risks, some people still tried to dodge the rules early on Thursday, with police saying on Twitter that several individuals tried to leave the capital city by hiding out on the back of a vegetable truck.

“I will still try to return home because this has become a tradition even though we have not gone home for two years already,” said  Basuki Riyanto, who was contemplating how to get to Central Java province on Thursday. “I will try to go ahead regardless of the conditions if there is a closure.”

Indonesia has reported 1,691,658 confirmed coronavirus cases and 46,349 Covid-19 deaths.

Earlier this week, the country’s health minister said the first two cases of the Indian variant had been identified in Jakarta. Some 13 cases of the B.117 variant first detected in the UK have previously been discovered in the country.

The risk of a spike in Covid-19 infections is weighing on Indonesia’s economic outlook. Household consumption, the biggest component in the country’s GDP, shrank in the first quarter of 2021.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy slumped 0.74% year on year in the January-March period, contracting for a fourth consecutive quarter, official data showed on Wednesday. 

Reuters

One in two people worldwide lost income due to Covid-19, survey finds

People in low-income countries are particularly hard hit by job losses or cuts to their working hours
World
3 days ago

Vaccine discrimination likely to delay restart of global travel

Selective guidelines around which vaccines are recognised means travel may be restricted
Life
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US to back SA proposal to waive vaccine IP ...
World
2.
Saudi Arabia may cancel the Hajj for a second year
World / Middle East
3.
People die in car parks as India posts a new ...
World / Asia
4.
Indian Covid-19 deaths and new cases hit new ...
World / Asia
5.
New waves of infection crash around the world
World

Related Articles

Indian Covid-19 deaths and new cases hit new heights amid spread to rural areas

World / Asia

India halts cricket as Covid-19 cases hit 20-million and vaccine supply runs dry

Sport / Cricket

Small borrowers get reprieve from India’s central bank

World / Asia

People die in car parks as India posts a new record for daily Covid-19 deaths

World / Asia

First Covid-19 death in almost two months hits Singapore

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.