World / Asia

Small borrowers get reprieve from India’s central bank

Small businesses are bearing the biggest brunt of the second wave of Covid-19 infections, India's central bank governor says

05 May 2021 - 08:35 Swati Bhat and Abhirup Roy
A man pushes a cart mounted sound system, used for weddings and other celebrations, past closed stores on a deserted street during a lockdown in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, on May 4 2021. Picture: ANINDITO MUKHERJEE/BLOOMBERG
A man pushes a cart mounted sound system, used for weddings and other celebrations, past closed stores on a deserted street during a lockdown in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, on May 4 2021. Picture: ANINDITO MUKHERJEE/BLOOMBERG

Mumbai —  India’s central bank asked banks on Wednesday to let certain borrowers have more time to repay loans, among other support measures, amid a major second wave of Covid-19 infections in the country that has led to strict lockdowns in several states.

The moratorium will be available to individuals and small and medium enterprises that did not restructure their loans in 2020 and were classified as standard accounts till March 2021, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das told reporters.

“Small businesses and financial entities at grass-roots level are bearing the biggest brunt of the second wave of infections,” Das said, as he announced a slew of other measures to enhance liquidity and boost lending to various needy sectors.

The new round of moratoriums will be applicable for borrowers with a total exposure of 250-million rupees ($3.39m), Das said.

Businesses in India have been hit hard by the new round of lockdowns over the past month to curb the spread of the virus just as many were inching back to normalcy from the nationwide lockdown in 2020.

India recorded 382,315 new infections in the past 24 hours to reach a total of 20.67-million, while deaths rose by a record 3,780 to 226,188, health ministry data showed. Experts say actual numbers could be five to 10 times higher.

Bankers had asked the RBI for the three-month moratorium, particularly for retail and small borrowers, news channel CNBC-TV18 said on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.

In 2020, the central bank declared a moratorium for a total of six months for all borrowers.

Reuters

EDITORIAL: Pointless barring India flights now

Life is returning to normal in countries such as the UK and US that were the subject of grim headlines
Opinion
6 hours ago

India halts cricket as Covid-19 cases hit 20-million and vaccine supply runs dry

Narendra Modi has been criticised for letting millions of largely unmasked people attend religious festivals and crowded political rallies
Sport
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 years
World / Americas
2.
Colombia new finance minister seeks to build ...
World / Americas
3.
Janet Yellen ruffles markets with comment on rates
World / Americas
4.
New waves of infection crash around the world
World
5.
Women managers tread water at fund companies for ...
World

Related Articles

India’s unemployment on the rise as it battles rampant Covid-19

World / Asia

China deletes social media posts mocking India amid backlash

World / Asia

Another state imposes lockdown as India’s Covid-19 cases remain near record

World / Asia

One in two people worldwide lost income due to Covid-19, survey finds

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.