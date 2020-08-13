World / Asia

Japan sympathetic to Hong Kong activists and Agnes Chow

Japan’s foreign minister says the arrests of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists raise questions over freedom of speech and the press in Hong Kong

13 August 2020 - 12:42 Linda Sieg and Kiyoshi Takenaka
Pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow is arrested by the national security unit in Hong Kong on August 10 2020. Picture: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU
Pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow is arrested by the national security unit in Hong Kong on August 10 2020. Picture: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Tokyo — Japan’s foreign minister said on Thursday that the arrests of Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow and media tycoon Jimmy Lai raised questions over freedom of speech and the press in Hong Kong and Tokyo’s concerns over the situation were growing.

Chow, released on bail after her arrest under the new national security law, earlier thanked Japanese people for their outpouring of support, urging them to not to forget Hong Kong.

“Japan’s grave concerns regarding the situation in Hong Kong are getting stronger,” foreign mister Toshimitsu Motegi said, speaking from Singapore to reporters via an online system.

Prime Minister Abe Shinzo’s government, seeking to keep ties with Beijing on an even keel, has been somewhat circumspect in its comments on Hong Kong.

Monday’s arrest of Chow, a fluent Japanese speaker who often tweeted in Japanese and has been dubbed the “goddess of democracy” by Japan’s media, was top news this week in the country, where the hashtag #FreeAgnes trended on Twitter.

“Thank you so much,” Chow said in a brief Japanese-language segment of a Chinese-language video about 24 hours after her release on bail late on Tuesday. “I hope the people of Japan will keep paying attention to Hong Kong.” 

A cross-party group of lawmakers, including members of Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, has condemned the arrests, urging the government to refuse any requests for evidence based on the security law, and to ease visa restrictions on Hong Kong residents.

Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed government called the group’s statement incorrect and inappropriate.

The crackdown on pro-democracy opposition in Hong Kong has drawn international criticism and raised fears for freedoms promised by Beijing under a “one country, two systems” model.

The city’s government and Chinese authorities say the law is needed to restore order after sometimes violent anti-government protests last year.

Chow last posted on her Japanese-language Twitter account on June 30, saying, “As long as we live, there is hope.” 

Reuters

How the West lost faith in Hong Kong’s judicial system

When Jimmy Lai and others were arrested, Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam offered room for a presumption of innocence —China effectively declared them all ...
World
1 day ago

Fight for Hong Kong democracy a long game, says freed media tycoon Lai

The newspaper owner was arrested on Monday under a new security law
World
4 hours ago

Defiant Hong Kong tabloid fights on after owner’s arrest

Apple Daily vows to continue pro-democracy battle amid police crackdown on activists
World
2 days ago

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested as Chinese crackdown on Hong Kong hots up

Apple Daily publisher and his executive team held as suppression of media and free speech takes hold
World
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa’s envoys leave Zimbabwe after ...
World / Africa
2.
Under-siege Mnangagwa blames ‘hostile forces’ as ...
World / Africa
3.
The good and the bad Kamala Harris brings to the ...
World / Americas
4.
Sparks fly between Zimbabwean president and deputy
World / Africa
5.
Joe Biden announces Kamala Harris as White House ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Rights group says it objects to Mogoeng Mogoeng’s politics, not his religion

National

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Mental health takes a pandemic-driven hiatus

Opinion / Columnists

Banning TikTok opens a Pandora’s Box other platforms want closed

Opinion

US health secretary to visit Taiwan to discuss global virus response

World

Trump equating China with Soviet Russia rings false

Opinion

Hong Kong bans Joshua Wong from running in election

World / Asia

Historical delusions: Malema rewrites the past

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.