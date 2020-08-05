US health secretary to visit Taiwan to discuss global virus response

Taipei — US health and human services secretary Alex Azar will lead a delegation to Taiwan in the highest-level visit by a US cabinet official since Washington cut ties with Taipei more than 40 years ago.

Azar is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan “in the coming days” to discuss the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic and supplies of medical equipment and technology, according to a statement on Wednesday from the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto US embassy in Taipei. It is the first cabinet-level visit to Taiwan in six years.

During the visit, Azar will underscore “our shared belief that free and democratic societies are the best model for protecting and promoting health”, according to the statement.

“Welcome US secretary of health and human services Alex Azar to our beautiful country, where you can breathe freedom and friendship,” Taiwanese vice-president William Ching-te Lai wrote on Twitter.

The visit is the latest signal of US support for Taiwan in the face of an increasingly assertive leadership in Beijing. Officials in Taipei have raised concerns that China may attempt to accelerate its plans to gain control over Taiwan after imposing a national security law in Hong Kong that is being used to clamp down on democracy advocates.

Taiwan’s defence ministry reported a sharp increase in the number of Chinese military incursions in the island’s air defence identification zone in June.

As tensions between the US and China have heightened over issues such as trade and the rise of Chinese technology companies in the past two years, President Donald Trump’s administration has indicated its support for Taiwan. In recent months it’s approved a possible $620m deal to supply missile parts and backed an ultimately unsuccessful bid to have the island participate in this year’s World Health Assembly.