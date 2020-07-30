Features Historical delusions: Malema rewrites the past The EFF is using history – or its revised version thereof – as a weapon of propaganda. By claiming a broader revolutionary past, it hopes to boost its legitimacy in the present BL PREMIUM

Watching the EFF’s muted seventh birthday celebrations unfold online last week, I was reminded of the much-misquoted and much-misapplied line from Ulysses, James Joyce’s famous potboiler: "History … is a nightmare from which I am trying to awake."It’s a sentiment that applies to all our top three political parties, to different degrees. History is not on their side any more — at least not recent history, riddled as it is with examples of their failures, compromises and downright criminality.The EFF celebrated its seventh birthday with a "virtual rally" of more than two hours on its social media platforms, titled "Celebrating the seven non-negotiable cardinal pillars".I watched a good chunk of the 01:48:28 highlights package, before turning to the faster option of reading the transcript.It’s worth noting just how much the import of Julius Malema’s words is given greater significance by his personality. It’s also striking just how hard the EFF tries to situate itself in a much wider o...