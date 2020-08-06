Banning TikTok opens a Pandora’s Box other platforms want closed

Be careful what you wish for.

You might think that the Trump administration banning Chinese ownership of video-sharing app TikTok in the US on national security grounds would be a win for social media competitors such as Facebook, Alphabet and Twitter. Selling Bytedance’s operations in several major English-speaking markets to Microsoft raises the hope that TikTok might suffer the sort of benign neglect that’s neutered other Microsoft-owned media assets, such as LinkedIn and Skype.

Facebook lost no time in launching a copycat video-sharing service to compete.

The decision opens a Pandora’s Box that digital platforms might one day wish had been kept closed. By citing data privacy and foreign influence to justify its restrictions, the US has thrown a spotlight on issues that Silicon Valley’s social media companies have done well to keep in the shadows as they’ve grown to world-spanning power.

While it’s tempting to label President Donald Trump’s actions around TikTok a “shakedown”, his administration hasn’t been uniquely hostile to foreign investment, despite a barrage of hot rhetoric and high-profile cases around Huawei Technologies and ZTE.

Even after a law was passed in 2018 to tighten national security scrutiny by the committee on foreign investment in the US, Washington’s takeover-review panel, investigations by 2019 were being initiated at a rate similar to during president Barack Obama’s second term. Foreign direct investment in the US, meanwhile, has continued to tick upwards around long-term trend rates.

Media companies have always been regulated more tightly, especially in relation to foreign ownership. Rupert Murdoch had to give up Australian citizenship to buy a group of US TV stations in 1985, and little has changed since. When a British-Polish couple spent $8,000 buying a tiny radio station serving the upstate New York town of Tupper Lake in 2018, they needed to apply for a special waiver from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).