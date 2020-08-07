Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Mental health takes a pandemic-driven hiatus Those trapped with their own thoughts, or the bigoted thoughts and actions of others, are suffering particularly badly during lockdowns BL PREMIUM

One of my neighbours has episodes of psychosis; periods when he is (according to another neighbour) “not in his right mind”.

Theirs is an unhappy apartment. The psychotic son shares his living space with an aged mother who is in the end stages of dementia. I hear her screaming in the middle of the day, a heart wrenching sound that reverberates across the expanse of the courtyard, through the corridors of our 70-year-old block, out to the street and into the suburb.