National Rights group says it objects to Mogoeng Mogoeng's politics, not his religion Africa4Palestine says the chief justice is wrong to characterise its JSC complaint as anti-Christian

The complaint about chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comments on the Israeli-Palestinian situation was not about attacking his freedom of religion, it was about him expressing his political views, human rights organisation Africa4Palestine says.

“It is purely about him expressing a political view — one which is controversial and impairs confidence in his impartiality in a dispute pending before him,” Muhammed Desai, director of the human rights organisation, said in a reply to Mogoeng’s submission to the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) judicial conduct committee this week.