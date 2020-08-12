Rights group says it objects to Mogoeng Mogoeng’s politics, not his religion
Africa4Palestine says the chief justice is wrong to characterise its JSC complaint as anti-Christian
12 August 2020 - 15:50
The complaint about chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comments on the Israeli-Palestinian situation was not about attacking his freedom of religion, it was about him expressing his political views, human rights organisation Africa4Palestine says.
“It is purely about him expressing a political view — one which is controversial and impairs confidence in his impartiality in a dispute pending before him,” Muhammed Desai, director of the human rights organisation, said in a reply to Mogoeng’s submission to the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) judicial conduct committee this week.
