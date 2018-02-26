China shuts down critics of move to abolish two-term limits

Beijing — China’s plan for President Xi Jinping to remain in office indefinitely has sparked social media opposition, drawing comparisons to North Korea’s ruling dynasty and charges of creating a dictator by a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist.

The social media reaction late on Sunday quickly saw China swing into a concerted propaganda push by Monday, blocking some articles and publishing pieces praising the party.

The ruling Communist Party on Sunday proposed to remove a constitutional clause limiting presidential service to just two terms in office, meaning Xi, who also heads the party and the military, might never have to retire.

The proposal, which will be passed by delegates loyal to the party at next month’s annual meeting of China’s largely rubber-stamp parliament, is part of a package of amendments to the country’s constitution.

It will also add Xi’s political thought to the constitution, already added to the party constitution last year, and set up a legal framework for an anti-corruption superbody as well as more broadly strengthen the party’s tight grip on power.

However, it seems the party will have its work cut out trying to convince some in China — where Xi is very popular thanks in part to his war on graft — that the move will not end up giving Xi too much power.

"Argh, we’re going to become North Korea," wrote one Weibo user, referring to the country the Kim dynasty has ruled since the late 1940s. Kim Il-sung founded North Korea in 1948 and his family has ruled it ever since.

"We’re following the example of our neighbour," wrote another Weibo user.