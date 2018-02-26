SHULI REN: And the biggest risk to emerging markets is ...

One potential positive for investors is that the calculation of political risk in China becomes much simpler. Guanxi, or connections, has long played a key role. Companies associated with the political families of former leaders Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin and Wen Jiabao have flourished.

Anbang Insurance Group Co., whose chairman Wu Xiaohui was married to one of Deng's granddaughters, quickly rose to become China's third-largest insurer by selling as much as 87 percent of its products through bank channels. Competitors, lacking that short-cut, had to deploy the standard sales-agent model and grew much more slowly.

Amassing assets amounting to almost 3.4 percent of China's GDP, Anbang was so aggressive in buying bank shares in public markets -- and using its sway over those institutions to sell even more insurance products -- that the China Banking Regulatory Commission in January had to rush out an "interim measure" banning insurers from owning more than 5 percent of a bank's shares.

Now, only one political connection matters: the president himself. So we're less likely to see an Anbang posing systemic risks to China's already fragile banking system.

Optimists might see Xi using his consolidated power to push through the changes necessary to get China's debt-bloated state enterprises and local governments on a more solid footing.

This matters, because China's Minsky moment is coming. Bonds sold by local government financing vehicles, to fund projects for which municipalities have insufficient budgets, will start to mature this year. According to Bloomberg data, LGFVs have issued at least 4,000 bonds, totaling $168 billion -- backed by just $9.7 billion annual earnings.