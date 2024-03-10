Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: AI adoption in the banking industry

Business Day TV speaks to Backbase director for digital transformation for the Middle East & Africa, Heidi Custers

10 March 2024 - 20:22
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
MIT Sloan researchers recently noted that generative AI could 'improve a highly skilled worker’s performance by as much as 40% compared with workers who don’t use it'. Picture: GIBS
MIT Sloan researchers recently noted that generative AI could 'improve a highly skilled worker’s performance by as much as 40% compared with workers who don’t use it'. Picture: GIBS

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is on the rise, but the banking sector has not fully realised the potential of AI. According to reports only 32% of financial service providers are using AI. Business Day TV spoke to director for digital transformation for the Middle East & Africa at Backbase, Heidi Custers, for more insight.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Maria Ramos to retire from AngloGold Ashanti
Companies / Mining
2.
Capitec sees a reduction in bad debt
Companies / Financial Services
3.
MultiChoice clamps down on broadcast piracy
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Motus benefits from Transnet troubles
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Sanlam and Allianz aim to sign up 50-million ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.