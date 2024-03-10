MIT Sloan researchers recently noted that generative AI could 'improve a highly skilled worker’s performance by as much as 40% compared with workers who don’t use it'. Picture: GIBS
The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is on the rise, but the banking sector has not fully realised the potential of AI. According to reports only 32% of financial service providers are using AI. Business Day TV spoke to director for digital transformation for the Middle East & Africa at Backbase, Heidi Custers, for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: AI adoption in the banking industry
Business Day TV speaks to Backbase director for digital transformation for the Middle East & Africa, Heidi Custers
The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is on the rise, but the banking sector has not fully realised the potential of AI. According to reports only 32% of financial service providers are using AI. Business Day TV spoke to director for digital transformation for the Middle East & Africa at Backbase, Heidi Custers, for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.