PODCAST | How AI will redefine market research

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in market research is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Mike Abel, non-executive chair of Sens.
Founded in 2021, Sens is an Ireland, Dublin-based market research firm that takes advantage of behaviour technology, a new term that typically refers to technology-driven solutions or tools designed to influence, modify or track human behaviour. The platform uses AI to assess responses.
Abel, who is also executive chair of M&C Saatchi Group SA, outlines the opportunities that Sens can create for big businesses and how to advance these.
A number of local companies including Adcock Ingram, Metropolitan, Pepkor, Discovery Health, Zella DC and Takealot are making use of Sens. Abel says the platform can help businesses that are looking at more efficient ways to procedure internal and external data to apply to areas such as business operations, processes and customer engagement.
Topic of discussion include: Sens’ business model; the concept of behaviour tech; opportunities for market research; and plans to grow the platform locally and internationally.
In addition, the company says Sens can be used to save a quarter of the cost of market research in a quarter of the lead time, and with 10 times the data quality.
How AI will redefine market research
Mike Abel, non-executive chair of Dublin-based market research firm Sens
