World / Americas

Vulcan rocket sends privately built robotic Moon lander to space

The mission is an attempt to make the first US lunar soft landing in half a century

08 January 2024 - 11:10
by Joey Roulette
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance's next-generation Vulcan rocket launches on its debut flight from Cape Canaveral on January 8 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance's next-generation Vulcan rocket launches on its debut flight from Cape Canaveral on January 8 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Washington — A robotic lander built by a private company was bound for the moon on Monday in an attempt to make the first US lunar soft landing in half a century, after launching to space aboard a new Vulcan rocket debuted by a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Space robotics firm Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander launched to space at 2.18am EST (9.18am) from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on the first flight of Vulcan, a powerful rocket that had been under development for a decade by the Boeing-Lockheed venture United Launch Alliance (ULA).

“Yee haw, I am so thrilled,” ULA CEO Tory Bruno said in the company’s launch control room. “This has been years of hard work. So far this has been an absolutely beautiful mission.”

If all goes well, Peregrine would mark the first US soft landing on the moon since the final Apollo landing in 1972, and the first-yet lunar landing by a private company — a feat that has proved elusive in recent years.

“This is the moment we’ve been waiting for 16 years,” Astrobotic CEO John Thornton said. Applause roared in the launch control room when Peregrine was released from its booster stage, setting the golf cart-sized craft on its 46-day journey to the moon.

The mission is the latest in recent years among countries and private companies sprinting to the moon, a reemergent stage of international competition where scientists hope its water-bearing minerals can be exploited to sustain long-term astronaut missions.

The launch of Vulcan, a 60m tall rocket with engines made by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, was a crucial first for ULA, which developed the rocket to replace its workhorse Atlas V rocket and rival the reusable Falcon 9 from Elon Musk’s SpaceX in the satellite launch market.

The stakes were high for Vulcan. Boeing and Lockheed, which own ULA in a 50-50 split, have been seeking a sale of the business for about a year. And the launch was the first of two certification flights required by the US Space Force before Vulcan can fly lucrative missions for the Pentagon, a key customer.

Peregrine is set to land on the moon on February 23 with scientific payloads aboard that will seek to gather data about the lunar surface ahead of planned future human missions. It marks the first trek to the moon’s surface as part of Nasa’s Artemis moon programme.

India last year became the fourth country to achieve a soft lunar landing after Russia failed an attempt the same month.

Private companies betting on a lunar marketplace have had hard times, with Japan’s ispace and an Israeli company crash-landing on their first attempts.

Reuters

US military’s secretive spaceplane launched on possible higher-orbit mission

SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket delivery system is capable of putting vehicle into a higher orbit than ever before
World
1 week ago

China offers to collaborate on lunar mission

International partners invited to ‘piggyback’ on voyage to south pole of moon
World
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Yellen from the rooftops, Janet says the US is ...
World / Americas
2.
China to probe EU brandy in tit-for-tat ...
World / Europe
3.
Vulcan rocket sends privately built robotic Moon ...
World / Americas
4.
‘Suicidal’ mass killer Breivik sues Norway in bid ...
World / Europe
5.
Key part from Alaska Airlines jet recovered in US
World / Americas

Related Articles

Japan launches ‘moon sniper’ lunar lander

World / Asia

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: India’s moon landing is a lesson for SA

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.