Musk’s Starlink secures Pentagon contract for Ukraine satellite
US will buy Starlink terminals, but no details were released on terms of the contract
Washington — The Pentagon said on Thursday that Elon Musk’s Starlink, the satellite communications service, now has a US department of defense contract to buy satellite services for Ukraine.
The department has agreed to buy Starlink terminals, but has not disclosed the terms of the contract.
“We continue to work with a range of global partners to ensure Ukraine has the resilient satellite and communication capabilities they need. Satellite communications constitute a vital layer in Ukraine’s overall communications network and the department contracts with Starlink for services of this type,” the Pentagon said in a statement.
Starlink has been used by Ukrainian troops for a variety of efforts, including battlefield communications.
SpaceX, through private donations and under a separate contract with a US foreign aid agency, has been providing Ukrainians and the country’s military with Starlink internet service, a fast-growing network of more than 4,000 satellites in low Earth orbit, since the beginning of the war in 2022.
The Pentagon contract is a boon for SpaceX after Musk, the company’s CEO, said in October it could not afford to indefinitely fund Starlink in Ukraine, an effort he said cost $20m a month to maintain.
Russia has tried to cut off and jam internet services in Ukraine, including attempts to block Starlink in the region, though SpaceX has countered those attacks by hardening the service’s software.
The terms of the contract, which Bloomberg reported earlier on Thursday, were not disclosed “for operational security reasons and due to the critical nature of these systems”.
Reuters
