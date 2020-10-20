World / Americas

Trump calls coronavirus task force leader Anthony Fauci a ‘disaster’

The president attacks Fauci after a television interview, adding that Americans are fed up with pandemic restrictions

20 October 2020 - 00:01 Jeff Mason and Steve Holland
US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Arizona, the US, October 19 2020. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Arizona, the US, October 19 2020. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

Las Vegas/Washington  — President Donald Trump called coronavirus task force leader Anthony Fauci a “disaster” on Monday, airing his frustration with the scientist during a call meant to reassure campaign staff he has a path to victory on November 3.

Trump and Fauci, a member of his coronavirus team, have been at odds over how best to handle a pandemic that has killed more than 219,000 people in the US and weakened the Republican president's case for re-election.

Fauci, who has served under Republican and Democratic presidents and is one of the most admired scientists in the US, has urged that Covid-19 should continue to be taken seriously. Trump has suggested the worst has passed.

“Fauci is a disaster. If I listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths,” Trump said during the call, which the campaign allowed reporters to join.

Fauci had openly complained about being cited in a Trump re-election campaign advertisement that discussed the administration's pandemic response, and said in a CBS interview that he was not surprised Trump himself contracted Covid-19.

Trump, speaking in Las Vegas ahead of two rallies in Arizona, said Fauci “bombed” during television interviews but that it would be “a bigger bomb if you fire him”.

Fauci's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump said Americans were fed up with pandemic restrictions.

“People are saying: 'Whatever. Just leave us alone.' They’re tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots,” said Trump, whose rallies include many supporters not wearing masks and standing shoulder to shoulder, at odds with the guidance of Fauci and other public health experts.

“Fauci is a nice guy. He’s been here for 500 years,” Trump said.

Republican senator Lamar Alexander issued a statement calling Fauci, who has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, “one of our country’s most distinguished public servants”.

“If more Americans paid attention to his advice, we’d have fewer cases of Covid-19, and it would be safer to go back to school and back to work and out to eat,” Alexander said.

Trump's conference call was intended to boost his national team of campaign workers amid a spate of stories suggesting a campaign in turmoil.

With 15 days until election day, Democrat Joe Biden holds a lead in national opinion polls and in many battleground states where the election is likely to be decided. However, Trump appeared to have cut into Biden's lead in Pennsylvania, one of the election's most important battlegrounds, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.

“We have momentum at the exact time that we want momentum,” campaign manager Bill Stepien said.

Trump dismissed news stories about internal strife and said he felt he was in a better position now than four years ago when he scored an improbable victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

“This is the best I’ve ever felt,” he said.

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said over the weekend that national poll figures were misleading because must-win states were close.

“Every indication we have shows that this thing is going to come down to the wire,” she wrote in a memo to donors.

Reuters

WATCH: How the US election will affect SA

Wits University’s John Stremlau talks to Business Day TV about the US presidential election due to take place on November 3
Economy
17 hours ago

Democrats set deadline for pre-election stimulus deal

Trump says he's prepared to raise the stimulus offer, and  ‘could quickly convince’ Republicans to back a ‘good’ deal
World
1 day ago

US stocks slide as stimulus deadline nears and election fears rise

Investors are also worried about rising coronavirus cases in parts of the US
Markets
2 hours ago

Kamala Harris cancels travel after two of her staff get Covid-19

The campaign said she was not in ‘close contact’ with the two, and nor was presidential nominee Joe Biden, whose schedule won’t be interrupted
World
4 days ago

US first-time jobless claims rise to nearly 900,000

The report may reflect tens of thousands of recent job cuts at  airlines
World
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Thousands of Malawians return from SA empty-handed
World / Africa
2.
Elon Musk eyes 2024 for Mars mission by SpaceX’s ...
World / Americas
3.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
4.
Houston tech mogul Robert T Brockman charged in ...
World / Americas
5.
Jacinda Ardern wins landslide re-election in New ...
World

Related Articles

THE LEX COLUMN: News outlet rides the Trump wave

Opinion / Columnists

Trump feels ‘so powerful’ after recovering from Covid-19

World / Americas

Donald Trump turns on Barr and Pompeo for not going after Hillary Clinton

World / Americas

Facebook, Twitter have hands full with postal voting misinformation

World / Americas

Trump tests positive for Covid-19

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.