World / Americas

George Floyd

Republican senator backs scathing rebuke of Trump by James Mattis

04 June 2020 - 22:39 Agency Staff
People embrace during a memorial service for George Floyd following his death in Minneapolis police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the US, June 4 2020. Picture: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON
People embrace during a memorial service for George Floyd following his death in Minneapolis police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the US, June 4 2020. Picture: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Washington  —  US senator Lisa Murkowski said on Thursday criticism of President Donal Trump's response to nationwide protests by former defence secretary Jim Mattis rang true, a day after the former Pentagon head said he was “angry and appalled” after witnessing events of the past week.

Mattis  issued a stinging rebuke of Trump on Wednesday, accusing the president of trying to divide the US and failing to provide mature leadership as the country reels from days of protests triggered by the death of George Floyd during  his  arrest by white police officers in Minneapolis.

His death in May has become the latest flashpoint for rage over police brutality against African Americans, propelling the issue of race to the top of the political agenda five months before the US presidential election on November 3.

“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try,” Mattis wrote in a statement posted online by The Atlantic. “Instead, he tries to divide us. ... We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.”

Mattis said he was “angry and appalled” at events of the past week, which saw Trump threaten a military crackdown on American citizens as nationwide protests turned violent in some cities.

Asked if she supported Trump, Murkowski said, “I am struggling with it. I have struggled with it for a long time. ... I thought Gen Mattis’s words were true, honest, and necessary and overdue.”

Another Republican, senator Mitt Romney, also praised Mattis, saying his words were “stunning and powerful”.

But while several other Republican senators said they respected Mattis, they shrugged at his criticisms.

Republican senator Lindsey Graham acknowledged that Trump “can be a handful” and can “do better”, but said Trump had been unfairly targeted throughout his presidency.

“To Gen  Mattis ... you're missing the fact that the liberal media has taken every event in the last three and half years and laid it at the president's feet,” Graham told Fox News. “I'm not saying he's blameless, but I am saying that you're buying into a narrative that I think is quite frankly unfair.”

People participate in a peaceful protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd in Washington, DC, June 4 2020. Picture: DREW ANGERER/AFP
People participate in a peaceful protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd in Washington, DC, June 4 2020. Picture: DREW ANGERER/AFP

Meanwhile, hundreds of mourners in Minneapolis attended a memorial service for  Floyd on Thursday.

Members of his family, the Rev Jesse Jackson, Minnesota governor Tim Walz, Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar and Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey also attended the service  at North Central University in Minneapolis.

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton  said at the memorial that it was time to hold police accountable and that Floyd's death would not be in vain.

“This is the era to deal with policing,” Sharpton said. “America, this is the time for dealing with accountability in the criminal justice system,” he said. “We won't stop,” Sharpton said, in reference to the protests. “We're going to keep going until we change the whole system of justice.”

Derek Chauvin  has been  fired from the Minneapolis police force and charged with second-degree murder after being filmed in a widely circulated video kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd gasped for air and repeatedly saying, “Please, I can't breathe.”

Police suspected Floyd, 46, of trying to pass a counterfeit bill to pay for cigarettes.

The protests, that have raged for nine days across the US and internationally,  dwindled overnight into Thursday after prosecutors levelled new charges against the Minneapolis policemen implicated in the killing.  A judge set bail of $1m  for three of the officers on Thursday.

Several major cities scaled back or lifted curfews imposed for the past few days. Several hundred troops from the 82nd Airborne Division who were sent to the Washington DC area to potentially respond to civil unrest were  expected to return to their home base in North Carolina on Friday, a US official said.

Services for Floyd are expected to stretch across six days and three states. Memorials will also be held on Saturday in Hoke County, North Carolina, where Floyd's sister lives, and in Houston on Monday, near where Floyd had lived. A funeral is planned for Tuesday with private services at an undisclosed location.

Reuters, AFP

How Jim Crow and Donald Trump conspired to kill George Floyd

Trump’s toxic and race-baiting rhetoric, and Covid-19, has laid bare the lot of African-Americans in their own country
Opinion
2 days ago

FRED KHUMALO: The day George Floyd didn’t come home

Celebration, marred with mourning – that is how my Monday, the first day of level 3 of the Covid-19 lockdown, will be remembered
Opinion
18 hours ago

Three more Minneapolis police officers charged in death of George Floyd

Death of the unarmed black man has triggered more than a week of international protests against police brutality targeting African Americans
World
1 day ago

PALESA MORUDU: George Floyd’s death ushers in a US summer of discontent

Protests against deadly policing seem quite different from previous protests, now no longer simply an African-American issue
Opinion
1 day ago

US defence chief opposes Trump’s plan to use Insurrection Act to deploy troops

Mark Esper says the deployment of active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should used as a last resort
World
1 day ago

A knee on the neck of American freedom

George Floyd riots in the US this week bring up old wounds – not that the president cares
News & Fox
18 hours ago

US antiracism rallies go on for eighth night and show no sign of stopping

Although protests have been largely peaceful during the day, at night crowds have turned to rioting, vandalism, arson and looting
World
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Shortage of medical gloves to persist into 2021, ...
World / Asia
2.
Sweden allows its lack of response to Covid-19 ...
World / Europe
3.
Trump administration suspends Chinese airlines’ ...
World / Americas
4.
Sweden to press on with Covid-19 strategy despite ...
World / Europe
5.
Africa’s sex workers are being battered by ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: US violence highlights the need to get our own house in order

Opinion / Editorials

KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Blood on the streets and on the feeds as Trump takes on ...

Opinion

Anti-racism protests sparked by US death of George Floyd take place in New ...

World

New York extends night curfew after violence and looting

World / Americas

Unrest over George Floyd killing batters US cities still recovering from ...

World / Americas

Music industry to push pause in solidarity with US protests

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.