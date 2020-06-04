Republican senator backs scathing rebuke of Trump by James Mattis

Washington — US senator Lisa Murkowski said on Thursday criticism of President Donal Trump's response to nationwide protests by former defence secretary Jim Mattis rang true, a day after the former Pentagon head said he was “angry and appalled” after witnessing events of the past week.

Mattis issued a stinging rebuke of Trump on Wednesday, accusing the president of trying to divide the US and failing to provide mature leadership as the country reels from days of protests triggered by the death of George Floyd during his arrest by white police officers in Minneapolis.

His death in May has become the latest flashpoint for rage over police brutality against African Americans, propelling the issue of race to the top of the political agenda five months before the US presidential election on November 3.

“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try,” Mattis wrote in a statement posted online by The Atlantic. “Instead, he tries to divide us. ... We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.”

Mattis said he was “angry and appalled” at events of the past week, which saw Trump threaten a military crackdown on American citizens as nationwide protests turned violent in some cities.

Asked if she supported Trump, Murkowski said, “I am struggling with it. I have struggled with it for a long time. ... I thought Gen Mattis’s words were true, honest, and necessary and overdue.”

Another Republican, senator Mitt Romney, also praised Mattis, saying his words were “stunning and powerful”.

But while several other Republican senators said they respected Mattis, they shrugged at his criticisms.

Republican senator Lindsey Graham acknowledged that Trump “can be a handful” and can “do better”, but said Trump had been unfairly targeted throughout his presidency.

“To Gen Mattis ... you're missing the fact that the liberal media has taken every event in the last three and half years and laid it at the president's feet,” Graham told Fox News. “I'm not saying he's blameless, but I am saying that you're buying into a narrative that I think is quite frankly unfair.”