Opinion KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Blood on the streets and on the feeds as Trump takes on Twitter Technology is central to fallout from death of George Floyd and to how it is being transmitted worldwide BL PREMIUM

Did anyone have police brutality and a presidential incitement to violence on their 2020 lunacy bingo card? No? I saw a tweet recently that sums up the state of things quite well — and I’m paraphrasing because it was quickly lost to the endless scroll, like so much these days: “Remember last month when we were worried about murder hornets? Simpler times.”

This year continues to outdo itself. At the time of writing much of the US is swamped by protest and panic. The conflict was sparked by the shocking death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.