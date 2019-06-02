Military will not be politicised, says Pentagon after USS John S McCain directive

Seoul — The Pentagon has told the White House that the US military will not be politicised, a US official said on Sunday, amid a controversy after officials directed the US Navy to keep the USS John S McCain out of sight during a recent speech by President Donald Trump in Japan.

The White House military office directed the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet to minimise the visibility of the USS John S McCain, a warship bearing the name of Trump’s former political rival, during a speech by the president in Japan last week.

While the directive was not implemented after senior Navy officials found out about the request, the incident has raised questions about the politicisation of the military, which has traditionally been seen as being apolitical.

“Secretary [Patrick] Shanahan directed his chief of staff to speak with the White House military office and reaffirm his mandate that the department of defence will not be politicised,” Lt-Col Joe Buccino, a Pentagon spokesperson, said in a statement.

“The chief of staff reported that he did reinforce this message,” Buccino said.

Concern has increased about the politicisation of the US military under Trump. He has given a number of overtly political speeches to military audiences and the military has been drawn into a mission along the border with Mexico, which some critics have described as a political stunt rather than a national security necessity.

The USS John S McCain controversy led acting US defence secretary Patrick Shanahan to ask his chief of staff to find out what happened. On Sunday he told reporters that after reviewing the facts, he did not plan to call for an inspector-general investigation into the incident.

“There is no room for politicising the military,” Shanahan told reporters travelling with him to Seoul.