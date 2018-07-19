Elon Musk creates a fresh storm with attempt to quell Republican donation furore

Washington — Tesla chief Elon Musk personally dialled up the head of the Sierra Club environmental group and asked him to help deflect criticism over donations to Republicans, according to an e-mail that the head of the nonprofit sent to his staff.

Musk on Saturday called Michael Brune, the Sierra Club’s executive director, and asked that he make public more than $6m in contributions to the group that had been anonymous, Brune wrote in the e-mail.

The billionaire also enlisted Brune to vouch for him on Twitter to quell a firestorm over his $38,900 contribution to a committee that benefits congressional Republicans including House majority leader Kevin McCarthy.

Brune is now dealing with blow-back within his own organisation for complying with Musk’s requests. Two posts from his personal account and one sent from the Sierra Club’s Twitter handle that were laudatory of Tesla’s CEO and his commitment to fighting climate change rankled some Sierra Club staff, who objected to Brune’s defence of an executive who funds Republicans and has bashed the United Auto Workers.

"I appreciate the concerns that I’ve seen online and in e-mail that the tweets may be at odds with our support for workers’ rights and defeating the GOP agenda across the country," Brune wrote in the e-mail to his staff on Tuesday.

"I don’t agree, but I see the risk and understand the concerns. Musk has made unhelpful anti-union statements and Tesla’s labour practices are also cause for concern, so I take your comments seriously."

A representative for Sierra Club declined to comment.