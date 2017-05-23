Trump's debt-trimming includes selling emergency oil stockpile

The SPR currently holds 687.7-million barrels of oil in salt caverns and tanks at designated locations in Texas and Louisiana. This allows for quick distribution when natural disasters or unplanned accidents occur, according to the energy department’s website.

Measures passed in 2015 and 2016 call for the sale of nearly 190-million barrels of oil from the reserve between 2017 and 2025, to raise money for unrelated government programmes. These sales would cut the reserve by about 27%. Slashing the stockpile by half would require further sales, and would risk breaching the legally required inventory threshold. The reserve must contain a minimum of 450-million barrels.

The budget summary document doesn’t indicate the scope or timing of potential oil reserve sales, or whether a $2bn programme to modernise the stockpile’s infrastructure would be affected.

Oil, gas proposals

Trump is also seeking to raise money with two other proposed changes — one that would be cheered by the oil industry and another that would draw its ire.

For instance, he projects raising $1.8bn over the next decade by opening up the 19-million-acre Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas development. The idea of allowing drilling in the refuge for its estimated 12-billion barrels of crude has long been championed by Alaska Republicans, including Senator Lisa Murkowski, who heads the appropriations sub-committee in charge of interior spending.

But it’s anathema to environmentalists, who have successfully blocked the refuge’s drilling plans from advancing on Capitol Hill by stoking concerns about threats to the polar bears, caribou, wolves and other animals that live in the territory.

Trump’s budget request suggests the refuge leasing could begin to pay off in fiscal 2022, with $100bn in projected revenue that year. In addition to environmentalists’ opposition, it’s unclear how much appetite energy companies would have for the reserve.

Monster discoveries in the refuge could yield decades of oil production, but the cost of operations in northern Alaska could discourage the activity amid modest crude prices and the domestic shale boom.

Offshore royalties

Trump’s budget request also revives an Obama-era proposal to cut the payments Gulf Coast states collect from offshore drilling near their coastlines, a change that would translate to an extra $3.56bn in federal revenue over the next decade.