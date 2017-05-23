Oil falls after White House proposes sale of US reserves

Singapore — Oil prices fell on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump proposed the sale of half the country’s strategic oil reserves, even as producer club Opec and its allies cut output to tighten the market.

Brent crude futures were trading down 23c, or 0.4/oz, at $53.64 a barrel at 4.50am GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $50.91, down 22c, or 0.4%.

The White House budget plan would gradually sell off half of the nation’s emergency oil stockpile to raise $16.5bn from October 2018, documents released on Monday showed. It also suggested opening up more production in Alaska.

The budget, which will be delivered to Congress on Tuesday, is meant as a proposal and may not take effect in its current form. But it reveals the administration’s policy hopes, which include ramping up US energy output.

The plan was released just a day after Trump left Opec’s de-facto leader Saudi Arabia following his first overseas state visit.

Any large release of US strategic reserves would jolt oil markets, where Opec and other producers, including Russia, have pledged to cut output by 1.8-million barrels a day to tighten the market.

Opec, led by Saudi Arabia, and other participating producers will meet on May 25 and are expected to extend the period of the cut from just the first half of this year to all of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018.

Oystein Berentsen, the MD for oil trading company Strong Petroleum in Singapore, said the White House proposal was a surprise, but added that over 10 years the sales would only amount to about 95,000 barrels a day.

"It’s not huge, but it won’t help Saudi efforts," he said.

Any sales would only start next year, so their effect would largely be on longer-term prices.

The Brent forward curve shows prices rising towards $55 a barrel by March 2018, and prices declining from there towards $53.80 a barrel by late 2018.

The US strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) are the world’s biggest, standing at around 688-million barrels, a week’s worth of global oil demand.

Sour crudes made up 60% of US strategic petroleum reserves, while sweet crude made up the rest, said Virendra Chauhan of Energy Aspects.

Releasing reserves would add supplies to already high and rising US production of 9.3-million barrels a day, not far off levels of top suppliers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The White House plans come after Goldman Sachs warned of "risks for a renewed surplus later next year if Opec and Russia’s production rises to their expanding capacity and shale grows at an unbridled rate".

Demand may also slow. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said that quarterly GDP growth in the OECD area decelerated sharply to 0.4% in the first quarter of 2017, compared with 0.7% in the previous quarter.

"Our macroeconomic view remains ... price-negative, which is likely to affect the medium-term demand for crude oil," said commodities brokerage Marex Spectron.

