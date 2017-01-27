Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to chat on the phone

Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will have their first official discussions since the inauguration in a phone call planned for Saturday, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders will exchange views on Russia-US relations, although the Kremlin did not expect "substantive discussions on the whole range of issues" from this initial contact, in which Putin would congratulate Trump on his January 20 inauguration, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call Friday.

Peskov said he had no information on reports that Trump was considering lifting US sanctions on Russia imposed over the 2014 annexation of Crimea and the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Relations between Putin and Trump are being watched closely in the US amid assertions from intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the election campaign to aid the Republican in defeating Democratic contender Hillary Clinton. Trump, who has repeatedly spoken of improving relations with Russia, said at a January 11 press conference, his first since the election, that "if Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability". He also said that Russia could help the US in defeating Islamic State (IS).

Putin sent Trump a congratulatory telegram a day after his victory in the November 8 election and spoke by phone days later with the president-elect about prospects for improving the "highly unsatisfactory" state of US-Russian relations, according to the Kremlin. Trump said on December 23 that Putin also sent him "a very nice letter", urging him to restore the damaged relationship.

