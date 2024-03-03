World / Africa

Chad opposition leader’s death clouds Deby’s election run

Junta leader announces plan to run in long-delayed election days after his main opponent killed in murky circumstances

03 March 2024 - 19:07
by Mahamat Ramadane
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Chad President Mahamat Idriss Deby. Picture: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS
Chad President Mahamat Idriss Deby. Picture: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS

N'Djamena — Chad’s interim President Mahamat Idriss Deby said at the weekend he planned to run in this year’s long-awaited presidential race.

Deby’s confirmation on Saturday came at the end of a chaotic week in which opposition politician Yaya Dillo was shot and killed in the capital N’Djamena, prompting the EU to express its deep concern.

Dillo’s death on Wednesday in disputed circumstances has further exposed divisions in the ruling elite at a politically sensitive time as the Central African country prepares for the promised return to democratic rule via the ballot box.

The Chadian government has said Dillo was killed in an exchange of gunfire with security forces and has accused members of his party of also attacking the internal security agency.

On Friday, the government confirmed that Deby's uncle, Gen Saleh Deby Itno, had been arrested in the wake of Wednesday’s events.

Itno had recently defected to Dillo’s opposition Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF).

“He has now been charged by the public prosecutor and his life is in no danger,” government spokesperson Abderaman Koulamallah said, without specifying what charges Itno faces.

Chadian rebel group the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (Fact) and the CNRD opposition party have described Dillo’s death as an assassination.

The URT opposition party said Dillo “democratically opposed the dangerous trajectory of the military transition in Chad”.

In a statement on Saturday, the URT said recent events were “a dangerous and deliberate move to muzzle the political opposition”.

Addressing supporters and state officials, Deby announced his candidacy for the May-June election in a speech that made no reference to Dillo’s killing or his uncle’s arrest.

“It is ... with a mixture of honour, humility, responsibility and gratitude that I accept this nomination,” he said.

Later on Saturday, the diplomatic service of the EU said it was deeply concerned about the recent violence in N’Djamena and called for the facts and those responsible to be established in “a credible and independent way”.

“These events undermine the efforts needed to ensure a transparent, pluralist, inclusive and peaceful transition,” it said in a statement.

Deby initially promised an 18-month transition to elections after he seized power in 2021, when his long-ruling father was killed in clashes with rebels.

But his government later adopted resolutions that postponed elections until 2024 and allowed him to run for president.

The electoral delay triggered protests that were violently quelled by security forces with around 50 civilians killed.

Reuters

Putin meets Chad junta leader

Russia has been moving to edge out the influence of France, the former colonial power in West Africa and the Sahel
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Record low election turnout amid discontent in ...
World / Asia
2.
Burkina Faso says about 170 ‘executed’ in attacks
World / Africa
3.
Battleground state of North Carolina key on Super ...
World / Americas
4.
Putin warns West of risk of nuclear war
World
5.
Le Pen party targets immigration at launch of EU ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Chad opposition leader shot dead, court hears

World / Africa

Sudan’s ban on cross-border aid deliveries endangers lives, says rights group

World / Africa

Putin meets Chad junta leader

World / Europe

Nigeria set to publish reports on army’s deadly civilian attack

World

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa will experience a year of mixed fortunes in 2024

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.