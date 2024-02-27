World / Africa

US names new special envoy to Sudan in push to end war

Washington seeks to bring an end to a war that has wrecked parts of the country and killed tens of thousands

27 February 2024 - 10:54
by Daphne Psaledakis
Sudanese refugees gather as Doctors Without Borders (MSF) teams assist the war-wounded from West Darfur, Sudan, in Adre hospital, Chad, on June 16, 2023. Picture: Courtesy of Mohammad Ghannam/MSF/Handout via REUTERS
Washington — The US will appoint a new special envoy for Sudan on February 26, as Washington seeks to bring an end to a war that has wrecked parts of the country and killed tens of thousands.

Former diplomat and US member of congress Tom Perriello will assume the special envoy role, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said in a statement provided to Reuters ahead of the announcement, as the US seeks to bring increased focus to the conflict after the failure of talks so far.

In a statement, Perriello said he would build on efforts of partners across Africa and the Middle East to bring an end to the war, a humanitarian crisis and atrocities.

US member of congress Tom Perriello will assume the special envoy role. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMAR
“This appointment reflects the urgency and importance President (Joe) Biden and Secretary Blinken have placed on ending this war, putting a stop to rampant atrocities against civilians, and preventing an already horrific humanitarian situation from becoming a catastrophic famine,” Perriello said.

The US ambassador to Sudan John Godfrey has left his role, Blinken said in the statement.

Daniel Rubinstein will serve as interim charge d’affaires as director of the Office of Sudan Affairs, Blinken said. He will be based in Ethiopia.

War broke out in Sudan in April 2023 over disputes about the powers of the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) under an internationally-backed plan for a political transition towards civilian rule and elections.

The army and the RSF had shared power with civilians after the fall of former leader Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising in 2019, before staging a coup two years later.

The fighting has wrecked parts of Sudan including the capital Khartoum, killing more than 13,000 people, according to UN estimates, and drawn warnings of famine, and created an internal displacement crisis.

The Rapid Support Forces are accused by the US of participating in an ethnic cleansing campaign in West Darfur, along with war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The army, which has carried out a widespread airstrike campaign, is also accused of war crimes by the US.

Perriello previously served as special envoy for the Great Lakes region of Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and as a US representative from Virginia.

Rubinstein recently led the US delegation at talks on Sudan in the Saudi city of Jeddah. Neither side maintained commitments made in the talks.

The US military evacuated American government personnel from Khartoum in April 2023 and suspended operations at its embassy there after fighting between Sudan’s rival commanders broke out.

Sudan in the dark as RSF imposes network blackout

A communications network blackout  has hobbled aid delivery and payments, while the population struggles to make contact the outside world
World
2 weeks ago

African wars harm trade, AfCFTA chief warns

Secretary-general Wamkele Mene says conflicts on the continent disrupt the flow of goods
National
3 weeks ago

Violence in disputed Sudan border region kills 54

UN peacekeepers from Ghana and Pakistan, as well as women and children, killed in clashes over disputed Abyei area
World
4 weeks ago

Civilians flee from paramilitary RSF's attacks on second Sudanese city

Rebels gain control over trade in highway hub of Wad Medina and the ability to hobble army supply routes
World
2 months ago

Advances give Sudanese paramilitary force momentum in peace talks

Advances beyond its Darfur power base points to rebel Rapid Support Forces wanting to to claim enough territory to declare a unilateral victory in ...
World
3 months ago
