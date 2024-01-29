World / Africa

Violence in disputed Sudan border region kills 54

The latest attacks are the worst in the region since 2021

29 January 2024 - 16:43
by Waakhe Simon Wudu
Locals gather at a UN peacekeeper camp following deadly attacks, in Dokura, Abyei region, January 28 2024. Picture: VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS
Juba — More than 50 people including women, children and two UN peacekeepers were killed in attacks along South Sudan’s border with Sudan, officials said, the deadliest in a spate of incidents since 2021 related to a boundary dispute.

Armed young men from South Sudan’s Warrap State carried out the raids into the neighbouring Abyei region on Saturday, Bulis Koch, the information minister for Abyei, said on Monday.

Abyei is an oil-rich area that is jointly administered by South Sudan and Sudan, which have both staked claims to it.

Koch said that 52 local people, among them women, children and police officers, were killed during the attacks on Saturday. A further 64 people were wounded.

“Because of the current dire security situation at hand, which has created fears and panic, we have imposed a curfew,” he said.

A Ghanaian peacekeeper from a UN force based in Abyei was killed when its base in the town of Agok was attacked amid the violence, the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (Unisfa) said on Sunday.

In further violence a day later, a second peacekeeper, from Pakistan, was killed and four of his colleagues and a civilian wounded while transporting civilians from a base to a hospital, Unisfa said on Monday. It gave no further details.

Koch said hundreds of displaced civilians had sought shelter at a Unisfa base.

William Wol, Warrap state’s information minister, said his government would conduct an investigation jointly with the Abyei administration.

There have been repeated clashes in Abyei between rival factions of the Dinka ethnic group related to a dispute over the location of an administrative boundary where significant tax revenue is collected from cross-border trade.

Koch said young Dinka men from Warrap and the forces of a rebel leader from the Nuer ethnic group carried out the attacks against Dinkas and Nuers in Abyei.

Civil war in South Sudan, erupting soon after the country won independence from Sudan, and fought largely along ethnic lines between Dinkas and Nuers, caused hundreds of thousands of deaths between 2013 and 2018.

Since then, routine clashes among a patchwork of armed groups have continued to kill and displace large numbers of civilians.

Fighting in Abyei in November killed at least 32 people.

Reuters

Somaliland port deal with Ethiopia could spark regional conflict

Ethiopia’s deal to lease a port in breakaway region is an act of aggression, says Somalia
World
5 days ago

PETER APPS: Year of elections, especially in US, to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts

As 2-billion people in 50 countries go to the polls, the world's prospects in 2024 remain unpredictable
Opinion
1 month ago

Civilians flee from paramilitary RSF’s attacks on second Sudanese city

Rebels gain control over trade in highway hub of Wad Medina and the ability to hobble army supply routes
World
1 month ago
