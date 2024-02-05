African wars harm trade, AfCFTA chief warns
Secretary-general Wamkele Mene says conflicts on the continent disrupt the flow of goods
05 February 2024 - 16:49
The outbreak of conflicts and unconstitutional transfer of power leading to the disruption of trade flows constitute a crisis and threaten the successful implementation of the African Continental Free-trade Area agreement (AfCFTA) says its secretary-general, Wamkele Mene.
The agreement seeks to turn the continent into the largest regional free-trade area, with most tariffs on goods traded between African countries eventually at zero, complete with a consumer base of 1.3-billion people and an estimated $31.1bn (R565bn) in export potential. It also aims to lift up to 50-million Africans from poverty...
