World / Africa

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso quit Ecowas amid rising tensions

The junta-led states criticise the West African bloc for not supporting them after coups

28 January 2024 - 23:48
by Boureima Balima and Tiemoko Diallo
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/GILES CLARKE
Niamey/Bamako — Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, three West African states led by the military, said on Sunday they are immediately leaving the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), a regional economic bloc that has been urging them to return to democratic rule.

The decision by the three, announced in a simultaneous joint statement on their national television channels, is a blow to the bloc’s regional integration efforts after it suspended the three after coups.

The move could further weaken Ecowas, which has struggled to contain a democratic retreat in the West Africa region.

In response to the withdrawal Ecowas said it is yet to receive any formal notification about the withdrawal and declined further comment.

The bloc had previously said it does not recognise the military-led governments, vowing that coups would no longer be tolerated after the military takeovers in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea and an attempted coup in Guinea-Bissau.

Since the coups — and despite sanctions, negotiations and threats of military intervention — the military leaders have failed to provide a clear timetable for a return to constitutional rule.

Instead, they have hardened their rhetoric against the bloc and accused it of being influenced by external powers. The three have also cut military and other ties with former colonial master France, and turned to Russia for security support.

Existential fight

The military leaders have argued they want to restore security before organising elections, as the three Sahel nations struggle contain insurgencies linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State.

“After 49 years, the valiant peoples of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger regretfully and with great disappointment observe that the [Ecowas] organisation has drifted from the ideals of its founding fathers and the spirit of Pan-Africanism,” Col Amadou Abdramane, Niger junta spokesperson, said in the statement.

“The organisation notably failed to assist these states in their existential fight against terrorism and insecurity,” Abdramane said.

Bakary Sambe, regional director of the Timbuktu Institute think-tank, said there were clear signs that the junta-led states were moving towards a split from the bloc, as they strengthen ties between themselves and created a new alliance.

It is unclear for now how the decision by the landlocked junta states, will affect the 15-member regional bloc where goods and citizens move freely.

According to the bloc’s treaty, member states wishing to withdraw must give a written one-year notice. It is unclear for now if the three states have done so. The treaty say they must continue to abide by its provisions during the year-long period.

The three are also members of the eight-nation West African Monetary Union, which uses the West Africa CFA franc currency pegged to the euro.

The monetary union, after decisions by Ecowas leaders after the coups in Mali and Niger, had cut off their access to the regional financial market, and the regional central bank. It later restored Mali’s access but Niger remains suspended.

Reuters 

US pledges $45m more to fight jihadists in West Africa

Antony Blinken discusses security challenges and extremism during Ivory Coast visit
World
5 days ago

Niger military tribunal grants release of deposed president’s son

Salem Bazoum has been imprisoned with his parents since the presidential guard overthrew Mohamed Bazoum in July last year
World
2 weeks ago

Africa’s coup trend rattles bonds and investors

Political instability across the continent is hiking the cost of debt, adding more investment risk in a region already grappling with economic and ...
World
4 months ago
