ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Niger coup could be a pre-emptive strike after general’s sacking
14 August 2023 - 05:00
The military coup in Niger is the fifth the country has experienced since independence from France in 1960. Land-locked, uranium-rich Niger is among the world’s poorest countries.
President Mahamadou Issoufou had held power for a decade from 2011, before handing over to his protégé, the recently ousted Mohamed Bazoun. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.