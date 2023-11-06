World / Africa

Ten people dead in Somalia floods, 113,000 displaced

The Somali government has declared a state of emergency

06 November 2023 - 17:55
by Abdi Sheikh
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Floods caused by heavy rains across parts of Somalia have displaced more than 113,000 people and “temporarily affected” hundreds of thousands. File photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Floods caused by heavy rains across parts of Somalia have displaced more than 113,000 people and “temporarily affected” hundreds of thousands. File photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

Mogadishu — Floods caused by heavy rains across parts of Somalia have displaced more than 113,000 people and “temporarily affected” hundreds of thousands, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) said on Monday.

About 10 people have died in the aftermath of the rains, and the government has declared a state of emergency, Somali Disaster Management Agency said on its account on social media platform X.

The rain comes a year after the Horn of Africa nation suffered its worst drought in four decades, which combined with violence and a rise in food prices caused by the war in Ukraine killed as many as 43,000 people, according to the UN.

The current October-December rainfall season has seen intense downpours in Puntland, Galmudug, South West, Hirshabelle states and in areas along the Juba river in Jubbaland State, OCHA said, driven by El Nino.

El Nino is a natural climate phenomenon in which surface waters of the central and eastern Pacific become unusually warm and cause changes in weather patterns around the world.

“Over 706,100 people have been temporarily affected, with over 113,690 people temporarily displaced from their homes across the country,” the office said in its latest update.

Southwest and Jubbaland states were the worst hit, with a total of about 536,608 people affected, OCHA said.

Amina Mohamed Bobshe, a resident of Lower Shabelle region, said they endured five days of rain and the resulting floods forced her to flee to a camp for internally displaced people outside the capital Mogadishu.

“We are suffering. The little things we had were washed away by rain. This morning, I missed a cup of tea for the children. Please help us urgently,” Bobshe told Reuters.

In the Luuq area of southwest Gedo region, some 2,400 people were trapped by floods, OCHA said, adding that steps were being taken to rescue them.

Another 14,000 families had been cut off from the main town in Baardhere, OCHA said.

Earlier this year, floods pushed a quarter of a million people from their homes after the Shabelle river in central Somalia broke its banks and submerged the town of Beledweyne.

Aid agencies and scientists have warned climate change is among the key factors accelerating humanitarian emergencies, while those affected are some of the least responsible for CO2 emissions.

Reuters

Libya flood deaths expose climate chasm

Growing climate-related threats put turbulent countries such as Afghanistan and parts of Africa’s Sahel region at risk
World
1 month ago

Sudan conflict adds to Africa’s ‘arc of misery’

Funding from donor governments for continent’s crises slows
World
5 months ago

Climate-driven weather disasters across a dozen African countries to worsen in 2023

Disasters, exacerbated by conflict, are driving malnutrition among infants and causing disease outbreaks as people migrate in search of water and ...
News
10 months ago

Climate change will provoke a new wave of African conflicts

Proliferation of militant groups in Africa’s unpoliced climate dead zones will constitute a global security threat
Opinion
2 years ago

Somalia ready to receive grants and debt relief in the nick of time

Somalia meets targets for good governance so it is in line to get a slice of IMF’s emergency aid
World
3 years ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
UN agency chiefs call for Gaza ceasefire
World / Middle East
2.
Judge warns Trump over ‘rambling’ testimony at ...
World / Americas
3.
Russia launches wave of drone strikes on Odesa
World / Europe
4.
Chechnya’s Kadyrov says former Wagner fighters ...
World / Europe
5.
Suspected Boko Haram insurgents kill 15 farmers ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Blizzards in China’s northeast delay flights, close schools

World / Asia

Year of extreme weather for China

World / Asia

More rain needed in Ivory Coast cocoa regions, farmers say

World / Africa

Afghanistan rocked by another strong earthquake

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.