World / Africa

More rain needed in Ivory Coast cocoa regions, farmers say

Rain was below average last week in most of its cocoa-growing regions

06 November 2023 - 16:47
by Loucoumane Coulibaly
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Workers fill sacks with cocoa beans in Soubre, Ivory Coast, on July 19 2018. Picture: THIERRY GOUEGNON/REUTERS
Workers fill sacks with cocoa beans in Soubre, Ivory Coast, on July 19 2018. Picture: THIERRY GOUEGNON/REUTERS

Abidjan — More rain is needed in Ivory Coast’s main cocoa-growing regions this month to boost growth of the October-to-March main crop before the onset of the dry season, farmers said on Monday.

Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer, is moving towards its dry season which runs from mid-November to March.

Rain was below average last week in most of its cocoa-growing regions. Farmers across the country said that the flowers and small pods currently on trees needed adequate moisture to strengthen their development before the dry season.

In the centre-western region of Daloa and in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where rainfall was below the average last week, farmers said they worried that the seasonal Harmattan wind might come early this season.

The dry Harmattan wind blows from the Sahara Desert yearly between December and March. It can damage the crop when strong.

“We have lots of flowers and small pods on trees but we have the impression given the weather that the Harmattan will come early this year,” said Noel Kouassi, who farms near Daloa, where 5.2mm of rain fell last week, 10.1mm below the five-year average.

In the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, farmers said the hot weather was helping them to properly dry their beans.

In the western region of Soubre, in the southern regions of Agboville and Divo and in the eastern region of Abengourou, where rainfall was below the average, farmers said the availability of beans was rising compared with previous weeks as harvesting picked up.

“There are enough ripe pods on the trees. Lots of beans are being harvested,” said Salame Kone, who farms near Soubre, where 9.2mm of rain fell last week, 15.3mm below the average.

Average temperatures ranged from 27.4ºC to 29.6ºC in Ivory Coast last week. 

Reuters

EU worried about Ivory Coast’s tardy cocoa sustainability drive

One year away from the entry into force of a regulation there is no or very little movement, officials say
World
1 month ago

Ivory Coast cocoa farmers upbeat about harvest

Heavy rain in some parts of the country, however, have raised concerns of disease
World
1 month ago

Chocolate makers battle to pass on higher cocoa prices

Cadbury-maker Mondelez expects inflation in cocoa and sugar to continue as consumers cut back
Companies
2 months ago

Ivory Coast’s cocoa harvest under threat from nonstop rain

Floods have damaged the flowers that should have poduced much of the season's output
World
3 months ago

Cocoa surges to 13-year high as disease ravages West Africa crop

Ivory Coast, Ghana and Nigeria output affected as heavy rain hastens spread of blackpod disease
News
4 months ago

New EU rules mean higher cocoa prices, Ghana warns

Ivory Coast and Ghana are setting up systems to comply with the bloc’s stricter environmental regulations
News
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
UN agency chiefs call for Gaza ceasefire
World / Middle East
2.
Judge warns Trump over ‘rambling’ testimony at ...
World / Americas
3.
Russia launches wave of drone strikes on Odesa
World / Europe
4.
Chechnya’s Kadyrov says former Wagner fighters ...
World / Europe
5.
Suspected Boko Haram insurgents kill 15 farmers ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents kill 15 farmers in Nigeria’s Borno state

World / Africa

Nigeria’s free food scheme a poor substitute for cancelled fuel subsidy

World / Africa

Ivory Coast cocoa farmers upbeat about harvest

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.