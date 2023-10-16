Lesotho prime minister Sam Matekane to face no confidence motion

Sam Matekane, leader of Lesotho's Revolution For Prosperity (RFP) political party addresses his supporters in the capital Maseru, Lesotho, October 8 2022. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Lesotho, the tiny mountain kingdom completely surrounded by SA, is on the cusp of more civil unrest after the leader of the opposition Basotho National Party (BNP) filed a motion of no confidence against prime minister Sam Matekane, set to be debated in parliament on Monday afternoon.
BNP leader and former deputy minister of foreign affairs & international relations Machesetsa Mofomobe told Business Day from Maseru on Monday the military took to the streets on Sunday in a show of force and to rally behind Matekane.
Matekane, a wealthy businessman and leader of the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party, was sworn in as prime minister in October 2022, amid much fanfare attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF leader Julius Malema.
The prime minister oversees the ministry of defence, national security and the environment.
Lesotho has been rocked by a spate of coups and political upheavals for years, which worsened after the killing of former defence commander Maaparankoe Mahao, who was shot dead in June 2015 by soldiers during an operation to arrest suspected coup plotters.
In 2019 political parties signed a deal to implement constitutional, governance, security and media reforms to ease tensions in the kingdom during a visit by Ramaphosa, who was appointed by Sadc to facilitate dialogue between parties.
“I have filed the motion of no confidence against the prime minister and his government because the prime minister is incapable of leading the country. He is inexperienced and a lot of things such as corruption, mismanagement of funds, and nepotism, are happening under his watch and he is doing nothing about them,” Mofomobe told Business Day.
He said the no confidence motion was accepted and published on the order paper of parliament “for consideration this afternoon at 2.30pm”.
The Lesotho parliament has 120 seats. The BNP-led opposition coalition has 65 seats, while the governing coalition led by RFP has 55. A simple majority of 50% plus 1 is required to remove Matekane.
Mofomobe said: “Yesterday [Sunday] the army embarked on a show of force on the streets where the commander of the Lesotho Defence Force [Mojalefa Exavery Letsoela] questioned the constitution and made political statements, which were very unfortunate. He was on national TV this morning saying he cannot allow a change of government through a democratic process.”
He said Matekane had met army, intelligence, and police chiefs ahead of the parliamentary session on Monday. “They want to declare a state of emergency and that is not allowed because we are a constitutional democracy. A state of emergency would suspend the constitution and put martial law in place, where we can be arrested and charged. It would be anarchy,” Mofomobe said.
Motions of no confidence are not uncommon in Lesotho. “We’ve had motions of no confidence against prime ministers in 2012, in 2015, and again in 2020. This has always happened in Lesotho as part of embracing our constitution. This is not something new, it’s a norm,” the BNP leader said, adding: “We are told the army might storm the parliament.”
A source told Business Day Matekane issued “very scary statements on national radio at 10am today [Monday], where he rubbished the provisions of the constitution which allow MPs to move motions of no confidence.
“We’ve got intelligence that the army is on its way from their barracks to parliament. We are told the prime minister is going to use the army to suppress the motion of no confidence to be moved against him this [Monday] afternoon”.
In a report titled “Matekane on the brink’, the Lesotho Tribune said the allegations against the prime minister and the divisions within RFP “underline the complex and evolving nature of Lesotho’s political arena”.
“This motion of no confidence coincides with internal conflicts within the leading coalition party, Revolution for Prosperity . A recent conference in Maseru saw the expulsion of three Members of Parliament, leading to turmoil within the party.”
The no confidence motion proposes Democratic Congress leader Mathibeli Mokhothu as the new prime minister.
.
This is a developing story.
