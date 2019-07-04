World / Africa

Lesotho’s political parties sign reform accord to ease tensions

04 July 2019 - 20:39 Amogelang Mbatha
Prime Minister Tom Thabane (left) greets President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of talks in Maseru, Lesotho, July 4 2019. Picture: GCIS
Prime Minister Tom Thabane (left) greets President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of talks in Maseru, Lesotho, July 4 2019. Picture: GCIS

Political parties in Lesotho have agreed to constitutional, governance, security and media reforms to ease tensions in the mountain kingdom, which has long been dogged by political upheaval and a spate of coups.

An agreement to implement the reforms was signed during a visit by  President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday. Ramaphosa was appointed by the Southern Africa Development Community, a regional trading bloc, to facilitate dialog between the parties.

The deal will ease the passage of legislation that will safeguard the entire reforms process, Ramaphosa said at a media briefing in the capital, Maseru.

Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s All Basotho Convention, which holds 53 out of 120 seats of the National Assembly, has ruled Lesotho in an alliance with the Basotho National Party, Alliance of Democrats and Reformed Congress of Lesotho since June 2017 general elections.

Thabane served a previous stint as premier after the 2012 elections, but was forced to flee to neighbouring South Africa two years later after an attempted coup. His own party filed a motion of no confidence against him in June for allegedly allowing his wife to meddle in government affairs, Johannesburg-based broadcaster eNCA reported.

Bloomberg 

Critical time for SA to assert itself in international relations

So far, Cyril Ramaphosa and minister Lindiwe Sisulu have been striking the right notes
Opinion
4 months ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Versatile, scholarly Pandor a good fit for the foreign minister job

Cabinet stalwart thinks on her feet, speaks well, and has an engaging personality — all important attributes of a good diplomat
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Lesotho’s political parties sign reform accord to ...
World / Africa
2.
Trump tells migrants crammed in deplorable US ...
World / Americas
3.
Sharp fall in Sub-Saharan external debt issuance
World / Africa
4.
Vladimir Putin in Rome to meet pope and populist ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

The other side of Chinese investment in Africa

World / Africa

Brexit uncertainty puts Sacu deal on hold

Economy

Basil Read in new Lesotho scandal

News & Fox

NEELS BLOM: Why little Lesotho must become SA’s best friend for life

Opinion / Columnists

Afriski: Lesotho’s unique and only ski resort has Olympic aspirations

World / Africa

How China bought Africa

Features / Cover Story

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.