World / Africa

SA and Algeria blamed for removal of Israeli diplomat from AU summit

Government says it’s an issue of principle related to the Jewish state's accreditation

19 February 2023 - 21:18 Dawit Endeshaw
African heads of state pose for a group photo together with Antonio Guterres, UN secretary- general at the AU's headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 18 2023. Picture: TIKSA NEGERI/REUTERS
African heads of state pose for a group photo together with Antonio Guterres, UN secretary- general at the AU's headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 18 2023. Picture: TIKSA NEGERI/REUTERS

Addis Ababa — A senior Israeli diplomat on Saturday was removed from the AU’s annual summit in Ethiopia, as a dispute over Israel’s accreditation to the bloc escalated.

Images posted online showed AU security personnel confronting the diplomat during the opening ceremony of the summit, before she left the auditorium.

“Israel looks harshly upon the incident in which the deputy director for Africa, ambassador Sharon Bar-Li, was removed from the AU hall despite her status as an accredited observer with entrance badges,” the foreign ministry said.

Ebba Kalondo, the spokesperson for the AU’s commission chair, said the diplomat had been removed because she was not the duly accredited Israeli ambassador to Ethiopia, the official who was expected.

But Israel blamed the incident on SA and Algeria, two key nations in the 55-country bloc, saying they were holding the AU hostage and were driven by “hate”.

Israel’s foreign ministry said the charge d'affaires at SA’s embassy would be summoned for a reprimand.

“The attempt to cancel Israel’s observer status has no basis in the organisation's laws,” the ministry said.

SA rejected the claim, saying Israel’s application for observer status at the AU has not been decided upon by the bloc.

“Until the AU takes a decision on whether to grant Israel observer status, you cannot have the country sitting and observing,” Clayson Monyela, department of international relations & co-operation spokesperson, said. 

“So, it’s not about South Africa or Algeria, it’s an issue of principle.”

The ANC has historically been a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause.

The Algerian delegation at the summit was not immediately available for a comment.

Reuters  

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Former US president Jimmy Carter to receive ...
World / Americas
2.
Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi on aiding Russia in ...
World / Europe
3.
Japan and Taiwan may share intelligence on ...
World / Asia
4.
China declares victory over Covid-19
World / Asia
5.
New Zealand’s cyclone death toll at 11, thousands ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

KENNETH MOENG MOKGATLHE: SA is quick to respond whenever Israel is involved

Opinion

Israeli missile strike on Damascus building kills five

World / Middle East

Chad opens first embassy in Israel

World / Middle East

Israelis protest against Netanyahu plan to hobble judiciary

News

IAN BREMMER: Rogue Russia — a global version of Iran

Opinion / Columnists

Blinken criticises Israel’s settlement expansion, calls for calm

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.