Opinion / Columnists

IAN BREMMER: Rogue Russia — a global version of Iran

Expect more nuclear sabre-rattling and cyberwar from Moscow

BL Premium
07 February 2023 - 17:04

In January, British officials announced they had uncovered a dramatic cyberattack on the UK postal service that caused “severe disruption” to the computer systems that send mail abroad. They quickly blamed Russian hackers, who appeared to act with permission from, if not at the direction of, the Russian government.

Earlier this month, after a UK derivatives trading operator was hacked, cybersecurity agencies in France and Italy reported a ransomware attack on thousands of computer systems in those countries plus the US and Canada. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.