Fears about supply shortages have followed the shutdown of a major export terminal after an earthquake in Turkey
SA should try to resolve its domestic challenges rather than intervene in agricultural markets
There are tens of thousands of tailings dams worldwide that are not profiled and whose risks are unknown
The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ministers
Chemicals and energy group expects core headline earnings to rise 2%-12%
The accumulation of gross reserves bodes well for the country’s import cover level
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
The US and its allies are trying to prolong the conflict as much as possible, defence minister Sergei Shoigu claims
The team only showed up after halftime in a 2-2 draw to score their first point of the tournament
The fully-electric crossover is the family wheels in the upcoming Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
In January, British officials announced they had uncovered a dramatic cyberattack on the UK postal service that caused “severe disruption” to the computer systems that send mail abroad. They quickly blamed Russian hackers, who appeared to act with permission from, if not at the direction of, the Russian government.
Earlier this month, after a UK derivatives trading operator was hacked, cybersecurity agencies in France and Italy reported a ransomware attack on thousands of computer systems in those countries plus the US and Canada. ..
IAN BREMMER: Rogue Russia — a global version of Iran
Expect more nuclear sabre-rattling and cyberwar from Moscow
