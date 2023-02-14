World / Africa

UN challenges Uganda’s move to shut human rights office

Activists say ‘shameful’ decision highlights country’s deteriorating record on civil liberties

14 February 2023 - 17:44 Elias Biryabarema
President Yoweri Museveni stops to speak to supporters in Kampala, Uganda, January 21 2021. Picture: LUKE DRAY/GETTY IMAGES
President Yoweri Museveni stops to speak to supporters in Kampala, Uganda, January 21 2021. Picture: LUKE DRAY/GETTY IMAGES

Kampala — The UN rights office says it is in discussion with Uganda over how to continue its work in the country after the government said it had to leave, a move activists say highlights the country’s deteriorating record on civil liberties.

The office was set up in 2006 and has brought to light widespread rights violations by security personnel including torture, illegal detentions and failure by the state to prosecute offenders.

Uganda told the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) last week that it would not renew the mandate of its office, effectively expelling the rights monitors.

“We are in discussions with the government of Uganda at the highest levels to see what can be done to continue our important work in the country,” the OHCHR said in an email.

“A conversation is being scheduled between the UN high commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, and the president of the Republic of Uganda [Yoweri Museveni]. The high commissioner’s view is that there should be a UN human rights presence everywhere.”

The government said in a letter to OHCHR that the UN presence was no longer necessary because of the progress it had made in developing a domestic capacity to monitor human rights compliance, including the emergence of a strong civil society.

“The closure of the UN human rights office proves that [the] government has lost all sense of shame,” tweeted Adrian Jjuuko, executive director of the Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Moldovan president warns of Russian plot to ...
World / Europe
2.
Philippines protests over China’s use of laser at ...
World / Asia
3.
Auckland residents brace for Cyclone Gabrielle
World / Asia
4.
Ivory Coast cocoa exporters close to default due ...
World / Africa
5.
Tunisia out of step with global trend to more ...
World

Related Articles

Uganda says it will not renew UN rights office mandate after it flagged abuses

World / Africa

East Africa leaders renew demand for ceasefire in eastern DRC

World / Africa

Ugandan government silences activists critical of controversial oil pipeline

World / Africa

Several people killed in eastern DRC bomb attack on a church

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.