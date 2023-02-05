East Africa leaders renew demand for ceasefire in eastern DRC

Reserve Bank calculates that recent power outages will knock off up to two percentage points from growth in 2023
Bujumbura — East African regional leaders have renewed their call for an immediate ceasefire by all sides in the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) that pits the country’s military against a rebel group it has accused Rwanda of supporting.
At a summit in Burundi's capital Bujumbura, the leaders of the regional East African Community (EAC) bloc called for an “immediate ceasefire by all parties”, according to a communique issued at the end of the meeting.
The M23 rebel group has seized large areas of eastern DRC’s North Kivu province in a rapid onslaught since October 20 that has threatened the provincial capital, Goma.
The conflict has inflamed regional tensions, with the DRC accusing neighbour Rwanda of backing and sponsoring the rebellion. UN experts and Western powers have also accused Rwanda of backing the M23, though Rwanda has denied any involvement.
Saturday’s meeting was the latest diplomatic effort to try to end the insurgency, which has displaced at least 520,000 people since March 2022 in North Kivu, a territory long plagued by conflict.
Earlier this week, Pope Francis visited the DRC and called for an end to violence.
Regional leaders had brokered an agreement in November under which the rebels were meant to cease fire and withdraw from recently seized positions by January 15, but that did not happen.
A UN internal report said the rebels were flouting the ceasefire and withdrawal terms.
Saturday's summit was attended by heads of state from Rwanda, DRC, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Burundi and senior officials from the region.
They also demanded the withdrawal of all foreign and armed groups from DRC and asked regional military chiefs to meet within one week and set a time frame for the withdrawal.
“The summit reiterated its call to all parties to de-escalate tensions,” the communique read.
At the summit DRC President Felix Tshisekedi warned the commander of an East African regional military force deployed in eastern DRC, Maj-Gen Jeff Nyagah, a Kenyan, against showing bias towards the rebels.
“Do not favour the M23. It would be a shame for the population to turn on you,” Tshisekedi is seen telling Nyagah in a video tweeted by his spokesperson, Tina Salama.
“You came to help us and not to have problems. Pay attention to that. Communicate with the population,” Tshisekedi said.
Kenyan President William Ruto was visible standing nearby as Tshisekedi warned the commander. The EAC agreed on a regional force in April last year to be deployed in eastern DRC to help end decades of bloodshed in the area.
On January 27, M23 rebels took control of the town of Kitshanga in Masisi territory and control of a new road, further isolating the provincial capital Goma.
Reuters
East Africa leaders renew demand for ceasefire in eastern DRC
UN experts and Western powers accuse Rwanda of backing the M23, which Kigali denies
